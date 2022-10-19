How to conduct a breast self-exam (BSE)

A breast self-exam (BSE) is a screening method involving women observing and touching their breasts to detect any signs of change. It doesn’t replace a professional examination but can help with early cancer detection. Here’s how to do a BSE.

When

It’s best to do a BSE immediately following your period because your breasts are the most supple at this time. It’s normal to have small bumps or tenderness when examining your breasts before your period. However, make sure to note any persistent or recent changes.

How

Start by visually examining your breasts in front of a mirror. Observe yourself in several positions, with your arms at your side and raised above your head. Make sure you can see your breasts from all angles. Then, use your fingers to feel every inch of your breasts gently.

What

Pay particular attention to changes in the size or shape of your breasts and the appearance of visible or palpable lumps. Take note if your skin has thickened, changed color, or is red and inflamed. Also, look to see if your nipple has changed in appearance or is deviating and if you notice spontaneous discharge or persistent eczema.

If you notice any of these changes or find something else that seems unusual, immediately report it to your doctor.