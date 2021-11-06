How to conduct a fire drill

Fire drills offer an opportunity to review the actions you should take in the event of a fire. If you want to ensure your next fire drill is a success and that everyone is prepared for a real emergency, follow these steps.

Provide clear instructions

All occupants of a building need to know what they should and shouldn’t do if a fire breaks out. Make sure everyone knows where to go once they’ve evacuated the building. Remember that assembly points must be a safe distance from the building and not obstruct access for emergency vehicles.

Delegate responsibilities

Particularly in a workplace, one person should be in charge of leading everyone safely out of the building, and another person should be assigned to ensure rooms are empty and doors are closed. Make sure both of these people are well aware of their roles and that everyone knows to take fire drills seriously.

Devise an emergency scenario

Decide on a time and scenario for your drill. In a house, the fire might start in the kitchen, for example, which means that the room must be avoided during the evacuation. You can further complicate things by simulating that someone is missing or an exit is blocked. If necessary, inform your security service provider about the drill in advance.

Reflect on the experience

Time the evacuation to determine whether it was completed quickly enough (aim for less than three minutes). After the drill, consult each participant to identify changes that could be adopted to maximize everyone’s safety. If any adjustments are made to the procedure, be sure to clearly communicate them to everyone.

Finally, remember that a successful evacuation starts with a functional fire safety system that meets current standards. During your drill, take the opportunity to test your equipment.