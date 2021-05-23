Health
How to connect with your emotions
The fast pace of daily life can make it easy to brush feelings aside rather than reflect on them. And yet, the process of connecting with your emotions is crucial to your mental well-being. Here’s some advice that can help you get in touch with your feelings.
Learn to accept them
It’s important not to distract yourself from difficult emotions. Instead, you should aim to become more at ease with them. If you want to learn to accept your feelings, both positive and negative, you need to find a way to embrace rather than resist your emotions.
Identify them with words
Pay attention to your body and attempt to identify how you feel physically and mentally. Is there tightness in your throat, tension in your temples, or heaviness in your gut? Are you feeling angry, anxious, or sad? Putting your emotions into words, out loud or in a journal, will allow you to better understand them.
Recognize their impermanence
Accepting your emotions isn’t the same thing as resigning yourself to them. Remember that all feelings are temporary, and even the most powerful emotions will fade with time.
If you’re struggling with your emotions, keep in mind that speaking with a friend, family member or mental health professional can help you sort through them.
Can eating berries improve your memory?
Berries are a great source of antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, and several other nutrients. But did you know they may also support memory function? Here’s a look at how berries can give your brain a boost.
The role of polyphenols
For years, researchers around the world have been exploring whether the consumption of certain fruits can help prevent memory loss and other types of cognitive decline associated with aging. Several studies indicate that polyphenols, a micronutrient found in plant-based foods such as blueberries and grapes, might be the key. While more research is needed, it seems that polyphenols may improve long-term memory function and help delay age-related cognitive decline.
Which fruits to favor
In addition to being present in blueberries and grapes, polyphenols can be found in black currants, elderberries, strawberries, cranberries, blackberries, and more. To reap the benefits of berries, enjoy them fresh, frozen, or dried. Eat them as a snack, add them to a meal or drink them in a smoothie. Alternatively, you can opt to take a berry extract supplement, but be sure to consult your doctor beforehand.
To learn more about the health benefits of berries and other foods, book an appointment with a dietitian in your area.
You can tame heartburn with a healthy lifestyle, study suggests
Five factors appear to prevent about 40 percent of symptoms of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
That conclusion comes from a research letter published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Researchers found those who followed five healthy lifestyle choices had 40 percent fewer GERD symptoms every week:
– Healthy body weight with a body mass index of between 18.5 and 24.9.
– Not smoking.
– Limit coffee, tea, soda limit to 2 cups per day.
– Healthy diet.
– 30 minutes of daily moderate to vigorous physical activity.
Carrying extra weight is a key factor since weight at the waist can push on the stomach, forcing stomach acid into the esophagus, according to Harvard Health.
How to choose sunglasses that will protect your eyes
Did you know your eyes can get a sunburn?
In addition to damaging your corneas, exposure to the sun’s rays increases your risk of developing cataracts and other serious eye conditions. This is why it’s essential to wear sunglasses outdoors, even on cloudy days. Here are some tips to help you choose a pair that will provide adequate protection.
• Opt for close-fitting sunglasses or frames that can easily be adjusted. Choose wide lenses or wraparound sunglasses to protect your eyes from every angle.
• Check the label to ensure the lenses offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Remember that it’s not a question of color, darkness, or price.
• Favor sunglasses that have a scratch-resistant coating on the lenses. This will help prevent imperfections from hindering your vision.
• Select a pair with mirror-coated or gradient lenses. These features will reduce the amount of light that reaches your eyes without compromising your ability to see.
• Be mindful of the activities you’ll be doing when wearing your sunglasses. For example, brown lenses are ideal for driving because they don’t affect how you see colors.
• Make sure the lenses don’t cause too much distortion. Test them out by looking at a tiled floor while wearing them to see if the lines look straight.
For more advice and to help you make an informed choice, consult an optician or other eye care professional.
Photochromic vs. polarized lenses
Photochromic lenses can be useful because they darken in response to exposure to UV light. However, this means they don’t darken properly in cars, since windshields block some UV rays. Polarized lenses, on the other hand, are ideal for driving and outdoor activities, as they reduce glare off flat surfaces such as roads, water, and snow.
Good reasons to get moving outdoors
If you’ve been staying in shape by working out at home, kudos to you for prioritizing your health. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to also move outside regularly. Here are a few reasons why you should commit to getting more exercise outdoors.
To reduce your level of stress. Being active outside is one of the best ways to mitigate the effects of stress. There’s a direct correlation between contact with the outdoors and a reduction in cortisol levels, which is the hormone associated with stress. Additionally, being outdoors stimulates the production of mood-enhancing hormones.
To improve the quality of your sleep. Exercising outdoors generates healthy physical fatigue and mental relaxation, two essentials for having a restful sleep. In addition, receiving an ample amount of natural light has a positive effect on your circadian cycle. The result? You sleep soundly and wake up feeling energized.
To connect with your loved ones. Being active outside with others is a great way to foster moments of togetherness and to strengthen your ties with the people you care about. Consider walking with a family member, playing golf with a friend, or cycling with your kids.
To make your immune system stronger. Regular physical activity stimulates the immune system. However, when it takes place outdoors, the benefits are maximized due to you being exposed to contaminants present in the air. It’s therefore in everyone’s best interest to get into the habit of exercising outside.
To slow down the development of osteoporosis. Being active outdoors has a beneficial effect on your bones. This is because thanks to the sun, you fill up on vitamin D, which helps your body absorb calcium. The combination of calcium and vitamin D helps keep bones strong. To prevent osteoporosis without taking supplements, all you need to do is get moving outside for just a few minutes every day.
Visit your municipality’s website to discover what parks, sports fields, trails, bike paths, and swimming pools are located in your community.
Speech and language delays: What’s normal and when to call your doctor
Most people have a good idea of what to expect when it comes to their two-year-olds. Some tantrums, a new desire for independence, getting into everything — but what should parents expect when it comes to speech? Is it really a problem when children are slow to start communicating?
According to Stanford Children’s Health, every child is different and develops at his or her own pace. It’s normal for children to reach developmental milestones at their own speed. But parents should expect something like the following for most kids:
* Six to 11 months: Babbling, says the first word, communicates with actions or gestures.
* Twelve to 17 months: Vocabulary of four to six words, answers simple questions nonverbally.
* Eighteen to 23 months: Vocabulary of 50 words (pronunciation is often unclear), simple two to three-word phrases, begins to use pronouns.
* Two to three years: Knows pronouns, descriptive words, can speak in three-word sentences, and can answer simple questions.
* Three to four years: Knows colors and can group objects, uses most speech sounds (but may distort some of the more difficult sounds), has fun with language, expresses ideas and feelings, can answer simple questions.
To see the complete list of milestones, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3n42cpur
If your child hasn’t met these milestones, make sure to talk to your child’s pediatrician, but don’t panic. According to Healthline, speech delays do not always mean something is wrong. And many types of speech delays can be effectively treated, whether they’re due to hearing loss or other problems.
According to KidsHealth, kids with speech or language delays should see a speech-language pathologist (SLP) right away. The SLP can perform a more extensive battery of tests to determine a child’s needs and work with parents to create a treatment plan.
What can parents do at home? According to KidsHealth, parents are crucial when it comes to helping kids develop their communication skills, whether delays are present or not. Communicate with your kids, read to them and use everyday situations as teaching opportunities, such as naming objects and explaining daily tasks.
Automotive
4 medical conditions that can affect your driving
A variety of medical conditions can affect your ability to drive. Depending on the severity of your ailment, your license may be suspended or conditions may be added to it. Here are four medical conditions you should report to the driving authority in your state since they may lead to unsafe driving.
1. Sleep apnea
This disorder can cause drowsiness, make it difficult to concentrate, and slow down your reaction time. You should avoid driving alone until your condition can effectively be managed.
2. Arthritis
Stiffness, swelling, and joint pain can make it difficult to do certain things like checking your blind spots and use the brakes. To ensure you can drive safely, you should undergo a medical exam or consult with an occupational therapist.
3. Macular degeneration
This eye disease can prevent you from seeing things like road signs and painted markings on the highway. At its onset, you may be able to continue driving. However, as the disease progresses, you’ll be required to regularly meet with an optometrist.
4. Diabetes
This condition must be taken seriously as it can cause confusion and blurred vision. If you’re diabetic, make sure to regularly check your blood glucose level and never drive if you’re hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic.
If you don’t feel fit to drive, ask someone to accompany you, call a cab, take public transit or use a volunteer transportation service.
