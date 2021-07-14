How to correct your dog’s bad behavior

Does your dog bark too much, jump on your guests or climb all over your furniture? If so, you may be wondering if simply ignoring this type of conduct is the right thing to do. Here’s some advice to help you correct your dog’s bad habits.

Determine the source

The first step in correcting your dog’s unwanted behavior is to determine what’s causing it. For example, teething puppies often try to self-soothe by nipping and biting. In addition, stress, anxiety, and boredom can trigger negative behavioral changes.

If you allow your dog to chew on your shoes or dig holes in the backyard, it may think you approve of this type of conduct. This is why ignoring your dog when it behaves poorly may not be the best solution. Instead, try to divert your dog’s attention by encouraging it to play with its toys.

Target unwanted behavior

If you want to put an end to your pooch’s bad habits, here are some things you can do:

• Implement preventive strategies. If your pup jumps on visitors, install a baby gate near the front door to thwart this behavior. Similarly, keep shoes in a closet so they can’t be chewed on, and use visual blocks if your dog tends to bark at people outside.

• Teach your dog better habits. If your dog is trained to do something in lieu of the unwanted behavior, you’ll have a greater chance of success. For example, you can train your pooch to lie in its bed while you eat instead of begging for scraps at the table.

• Interrupt the bad behavior. Choose a word, and train your dog to stop what it’s doing, and come to you whenever you say it. Give your pup a treat each time Fido obeys to reinforce the habit. Practice this trick in situations where your dog is distracted. Eventually, you can use it to interrupt bad behavior.

If you need help keeping your dog’s behavior in check, reach out to a local dog trainer.