How to create a home office: 5 key components
If you regularly work or study from home, a comfortable office is vital. Here are five things to consider if you want to create a productive environment.
1. Location
It’s best to choose a space that’s removed from the rest of your home. A door that separates your office from other rooms will help you concentrate during the day and disconnect from work in the evening.
2. Desk
3. Storage
A bookshelf, filing cabinet, or other storage unit is required to hold the things you don’t need every day.
4. Lighting
Ideally, your home office has big windows that let in lots of natural light. If not, you’ll need ambient lighting to ensure the space is bright enough. Task lighting, such as a desk lamp, is also a must.
5. Chair
If you spend hours at a time sitting down, invest in a comfortable chair. Choose an adjustable one with wheels that offers adequate lumbar support.
Don’t forget to personalize your home office. Paint the walls a cheery tone, hang inspiring art on the walls, and adorn your desk with pictures of loved ones.
4 amazing dads from movies
Father’s Day is just around the corner. A great way to celebrate the occasion is by watching a movie with your dad. Here are four that feature fantastic fathers.
1. Life is Beautiful
Guido Orefice is an optimistic, cheerful man. When he and his family are interned in a Nazi concentration camp, Guido turns the experience into a game to spare his young son the cruel truth.
2. The Incredibles
3. The Pursuit of Happyness
After his wife abandons them, Chris Gardner must raise his son alone. Based on a true story, this father does everything in his power to ensure his child’s well-being, even when they’re forced to live on the street.
4. Ant-Man
Several Marvel movies are known for their problematic father figures, but Scott Lang is an exception. Even after he becomes Ant-Man, this dad’s number-one priority is his daughter, Cassie.
There are countless admirable fathers portrayed on the big screen. Who’s your top pick?
4 landscaping tips for a beautiful yard
Planting flowers and shrubs can enhance your property’s curb appeal and provide you with a backyard oasis. Here are four tips to help you beautify your garden and lawn.
1. Consider flowering times. Choose plants that bloom at different times between late spring and early fall. This way you’ll have flowers to enjoy all summer long.
2. Pay attention to soil type. When selecting plants, opt for species that grow well in the type of soil on your property. This will help your garden flourish and make it easier to maintain.
3. Think about the sun. While some plants thrive in direct sunlight, others prefer shade. Select vegetation based on the amount of light your yard gets.
4. Factor in yard work. All lawns and gardens require some upkeep, but certain trees, bushes, and flowers need more care than others. Make sure to choose plants based on the amount of time you have to weed, prune, water, and rake.
Finally, if you want to add planters or build a deck, find out what maintenance is required. Ask about weather-resistant options at your local hardware store.
A gift for every dad
Are you looking for the perfect Father’s Day present but don’t know what to buy? Here are some gift ideas for several types of dads.
The athlete
If your father’s a fitness enthusiast, he’ll likely appreciate:
• A sturdy, insulated water bottle
• A duffle bag for his workout gear
• A pair of high-quality running shoes
• A set of wireless headphones
The foodie
If your father loves to cook (and eat), you can’t go wrong with:
• A cookbook featuring international recipes
• An assortment of spices
• A set of knives
• A barbecue and/or accessories for the grill
• A meal at a five-star restaurant
The bookworm
If your father always has his nose in a book, consider:
• A personalized bookmark
• A new release by an author he loves
• A patterned book sleeve
• A gift certificate from a bookstore
• An e-book reader
Regardless of the gift you choose, remember to include a heartfelt card that shows your dad how much he’s loved and appreciated.
Fountains and water features: what to consider before installing one
If you want to install a fountain or similar type of water feature in your yard, there are three factors to consider: style, location, and upkeep. Here’s what you should know.
Style
Some fountains are freestanding, which means they can be placed in the middle of your yard. Others are wall-mounted and typically incorporated into another water feature.
You should also think about the fountain’s size and shape as well as the durability of its material. Don’t forget to consider the amount of noise the fountain will make.
Location
The right spot to install your fountain is one that’s near a watertight electrical outlet. The location should also be protected from the wind and moderately shaded.
Upkeep
Fountains and other water features need to be maintained. You should check the water level periodically and replenish it as required. You’ll also need to remove debris from the pump and clean the filter on a regular basis. Additionally, you may need to use special products to help control moss, algae, and plant growth.
At the end of the summer you’ll also need to empty the fountain, clean and store the equipment and cover the outdoor structure with canvas.
Types of wall trim and moldings
There are a variety of wall trims and moldings you can use to decorate your home. Here are the main ones you should know about.
• Pediment. This decorative molding is often found above windows and doors. It’s typically round or triangular and can range from simple to very ornate.
• Crown. Also known as a cornice, this type of molding gets placed at the juncture between a wall and ceiling.
• Wainscoting. Common in older, more formal homes, this is a panel that covers the bottom half or third of a wall. It’s often painted a different color from the rest of the room to provide contrast.
• Chair rail. This thin, horizontal molding is usually placed about a third of the way up the wall. Chair rails were once routinely installed to protect walls from the backs of chairs. These days, they typically serve as decoration. They can be used on their own or in combination with wainscoting.
• Picture rail. Similar to a chair rail but usually placed higher on the wall, this type of molding is used to hang paintings and pictures without nails. It’s ideal for renters and homeowners who don’t want to put holes in the walls.
• Mantel. A mantel or mantelpiece goes above and around a fireplace. It usually includes a wide shelf for displaying art and other objects.
Wall trim can be decorated in a variety of ways, but many people paint it white or a color that contrasts with the surrounding walls. Alternatively, the color of the moldings can be matched to the walls for a more streamlined effect.
Invasive insects in the Pacific Northwest
If a non-native species is introduced into a new ecosystem, it can wreak havoc on the environment. Since it has no natural predators, there’s nothing to stop it from rapidly increasing its population and taking over the territory. Here are some of the most invasive insects currently doing harm in the Pacific Northwest.
Azalea lace bugs
If you have silvery, white or yellow spots on the leaves of your azaleas or rhododendrons, it’s likely that these insects are present. If not controlled, lace bugs can cause significant damage. Since they’re usually attracted to unhealthy plants, the best way to avoid an infestation is to properly care for your shrubs.
Balsam woolly adelgids
Homeowners can help protect the biodiversity of the Pacific Northwest by learning how to identify the presence of an invasive species on their property and promptly addressing infestations.
