How to create a home office: 5 key components

If you regularly work or study from home, a comfortable office is vital. Here are five things to consider if you want to create a productive environment.

1. Location

It’s best to choose a space that’s removed from the rest of your home. A door that separates your office from other rooms will help you concentrate during the day and disconnect from work in the evening.

2. Desk



Choose the biggest desk that can comfortably fit in your office. If you choose an L- or U-shaped desk, it’ll provide ample room for computers, printers, and other equipment.

3. Storage

A bookshelf, filing cabinet, or other storage unit is required to hold the things you don’t need every day.

4. Lighting

Ideally, your home office has big windows that let in lots of natural light. If not, you’ll need ambient lighting to ensure the space is bright enough. Task lighting, such as a desk lamp, is also a must.

5. Chair

If you spend hours at a time sitting down, invest in a comfortable chair. Choose an adjustable one with wheels that offers adequate lumbar support.

Don’t forget to personalize your home office. Paint the walls a cheery tone, hang inspiring art on the walls, and adorn your desk with pictures of loved ones.