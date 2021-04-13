Interesting Things to Know
How to curb robocalls
Robocalls spiked during the pandemic last year, and scammers made off with a shocking $19.7 billion from scam calls in 2020. They used COVID-19 to deceive people in texts and phone calls, using treatments, financial relief, free testing, and the like as their bait.
Even if you haven’t been scammed, these calls are nonetheless annoying. So here are a handful of ways to curb the incoming phone garbage:
* Use a call rejection service. Dial *77 and wait to hear three beeps before hanging up. Now any call that hides its number will be rejected. Be aware that some carriers do charge for the service.
* Check your carrier for services that help block calls. They might have a small monthly fee, but it could be worth it.
* Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry at www.donotcall.gov. When you add your name to the list, you are taken off the for-profit call list and telemarketers supposedly can’t call you. Of course, scammers don’t follow the law, but this should still cut down somewhat on the number of unwanted calls.
* Seek revenge. Peaceful revenge, of course. A new app called Robo Revenge, aka Do Not Pay, automatically registers your phone number on a Do Not Call list and gives scammers a fake credit card number. It also sends a dispute letter on your behalf demanding compensation. The company’s website also advertises help fighting parking tickets, canceling free trials, copyright protection, and more.
Interesting Things to Know
A quantum drama has a sad ending
Three years ago, Microsoft excitedly announced that it had jumped into the quantum computing realm with the discovery of an elusive particle that the company said it could harness to build a quantum computer.
Called a Majorana fermion, the particle would be used — in theory, anyway — as individual computational units (called qubits) in quantum computers. It was big news for Microsoft, which was looking to catch up with IBM and Google, who had each already built prototypes.
Sadly for Microsoft, the discovery didn’t pan out. In February of this year, the lead physicist and 21 co-authors of a paper announcing the particle’s discovery published a new article retracting the original findings.
It turns out that the original paper excluded some data, confounding some fellow physicists who wondered whether the oversight was intentional or a confirmation bias-induced oversight.
Either way, it was sad news for Microsoft.
Quantum frontier
Compared to quantum computing, what you do on a regular computer is like a caveman pounding on a rock. Quantum computing massively increases the capabilities of storing and manipulating information. It would supercharge processing and computational speed.
Classic computers currently manipulate individual bits, which are 0 and 1 (no and yes or off and on). In quantum computers, there are no bits. There are qubits, and they can exist as both 0 and 1 at the same time. The traditional laws of physics actually do not apply in the quantum world.
Google’s quantum computer boasts 53 qubits that can store 253 values, or more than 10,000,000,000,000,000 (10 quadrillion) combinations. IBM supposedly is working on 1,000 qubit quantum computers.
The technology is expected to lead to unimaginable improvements in everything from chemistry and emissions to diagnosing illness.
The power of quantum computing
How powerful is this? In 2019, Google’s infant quantum computer solved a problem considered impossible (as a practical matter) for regular machines. According to LiveScience, it completed the complex computation in 200 seconds, while the most powerful supercomputers would have needed approximately 10,000 years. That is a brisk 1.5 trillion times faster.
Interesting Things to Know
Tips for quieting a barking dog
The Humane Society of Denver says a barking dog can cause neighborhood disputes and violations of animal control ordinances. If your dog’s barking has created neighborhood tension, it’s a good idea to discuss the problem with your neighbors and tell them you are taking steps to eliminate it.
Determine when and for how long your dog barks, and what’s causing him to bark. Is he left alone for long periods of time? Is his environment barren, without playmates or toys? Is he a young dog with few outlets for his energy? Is he a herding or sporting dog who needs a “job” to be happy?
Recommendations:
* Walk your dog daily.
* Teach him to fetch a ball or Frisbee.
* Teach commands for five to 10 minutes a day.
* Take an obedience class with your dog.
* Provide interesting toys to keep him busy when you’re not there. Rotating the toys makes them interesting.
* When you are away, don’t take away toys as punishment for barking. The dog won’t know why the toy is gone. Instead, he will be bored and restless and probably barking.
* When you have to leave for extended periods, take him to a “doggie daycare” or have someone walk with him.
* Teach him a “quiet” command. When he barks at someone, allow two or three barks, then say “quiet.” Interrupt his barking by shaking a can filled with pennies or squirting water at his mouth with a spray bottle. This startles him into being quiet, so you can reward him. While he’s quiet, say “good quiet” and pop a tasty treat into his mouth.
* If he barks when you’re home, call him to you and have him obey a command such as “sit.” Praise him and give him a treat.
Interesting Things to Know
Blow a bigger bubble gum bubble
Who can forget the simple childhood pleasure of softening up a few pieces of gum until they’re just right, then slowly puffing air into the bubble until it blocks your vision?
In case you’re wondering, the record for largest bubble gum bubble ever blown has stood for 17 years. Chad Fell of the United States blew a bubble gum bubble with a 20-inch diameter back in 2004, crediting three pieces of Dubble Bubble gum as the secret of his success. Fell has a place of honor in The Guinness Book of World Records for his accomplishment. That was the unassisted record, meaning Fell didn’t use his hands.
In July 1994, Susan Montgomery Williams of Fresno, Calif., blew a bubble gum bubble with a diameter of 23 inches to claim the top spot in the category of Largest Bubble Gum Bubble Blown (Assisted).
So how can you improve your skills at home? A few tips:
* Chew a few pieces of gum until the flavor is gone, really softening it up. Some online suggestions recommend sugar-free gum, which they say is stronger.
* Flatten it out a little, like when using Silly Putty. Some do this on the roof of their mouth, some do gymnastics in their mouth to spin the gum around and shape it.
* Stick your tongue into the gum to poke a little hole and start the bubble.
* Gently blow air into the bubble with soft, even puffs. Breathe in through your nose for more air.
* Keep going! It takes a ton of practice to wow your friends and family with your bubble gum bubble skills. But it’s worth it.
Interesting Things to Know
Book Review – The Attributes: 25 Hidden Drivers of Optimal Performance
If any year told us how we would react under pressure, 2020 was it. And one person who understands the intricacies of working under stress is Rich Diviney, a retired Navy SEAL-turned-author.
In fact, Diviney used 2020 as an example in the first chapter of his latest book, The Attributes: 25 Hidden Drivers of Optimal Performance. In the three introductory scenarios of uniquely stressful situations, Diviney says, each has plunged you into the depths of uncertainty, into a dark and unfamiliar place where panic rises with every heartbeat or confusion bleeds into fear.
In those moments, he claims, skills aren’t necessarily important. Attributes are. Attributes are wired into our internal circuitry and dictate how we behave, react, and perform.
Diviney explains that beneath obvious skills are hidden drivers of performance — what he calls core attributes. These determine how resilient or perseverant we are, how situationally aware, and how conscientious. Core attributes inform how we approach and handle stress, challenges, and uncertainty.
The methodology that Diviney used in the military can be used in our personal and professional lives, and understanding these attributes can allow readers and their teams to perform optimally, at any time and in any situation.
These core attributes include grit, drive, teamwork ability, mental acuity, and leadership. Diviney breaks them down even further within the sections of the book, including things like task switching, empathy, cunning, open-mindedness, even narcissism.
As one reviewer put it, Diviney’s book explains how some people thrive even when things get hard.
Interesting Things to Know
4 ways to be a good friend to someone with autism
In the United States, approximately one in 54 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This makes it likely that your kids know someone with ASD. In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, which takes place every year on April 2, here are a few tips you can share with your kids to help them be better friends with people with autism.
1. Invite them to join in. A child with autism might not know how to ask to play with others, so encourage your kids to show the person how the game works and suggest exactly how they can participate.
2. Find ways to communicate. Explain to your kids that people with autism tend to express themselves differently (repeating words, using objects, pointing, etc.), and a good way to understand what they want is to get to know them.
3. Stand up to bullies. It’s not uncommon for children with autism to get picked on because of their differences. Remind your kids that it’s important to speak up if they see this type of behavior and report it to a trusted adult.
4. Be patient and keep trying. Teach your kids that a friend with autism might take a long time to respond or have trouble making eye contact, but this doesn’t mean they aren’t paying attention. There might also be times when their friend needs space, and that’s OK.
Finally, remind your children that no two people are the same, and it’s these differences that make everyone interesting in their own way — including them.
Interesting Things to Know
April Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Randy Orton, 41, professional wrestler, Knoxville, TN, 1980.
2 – Camille Paglia, 74, literature professor and literary and cultural critic, Endicott, NY, 1947.
3 – Rachel Bloom, 34, actress (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Los Angeles, CA, 1987.
4 – Jill Scott, 49, actress (No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency), Philadelphia, PA, 1972.
5 – Pharrell Williams, 48, singer, producer, songwriter, Virginia Beach, VA, 1973.
6 – James Watson, 93, discoverer (with Francis Crick) of the structure of DNA, Chicago, IL, 1928.
7 – Jackie Chan, 67, actor, Hong Kong, 1954.
8 – Katee Sackho , 41, actress (Battlestar Galactica), Portland, OR, 1980.
9 – Leighton Meester, 35, actress (Gossip Girl), Marco Island, FL, 1986.
10 – Paul Theroux, 80, author (The Mosquito Coast), Medford, MS, 1941.
11 – Jeremy Clarkson, 61, television personality (Top Gear), Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, 1960.
12 – Claire Danes, 42, actress (Temple Grandin), New York, NY, 1979.
13 – Paul Sorvino, 82, actor (Law & Order), Brooklyn, NY, 1939.
14 – Abigail Breslin, 25, actress (Little Miss Sunshine), New York, NY, 1996.
15 – Emma Watson, 31, actress (Harry Potter), Paris, France, 1990.
16 – Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, actress, Miami, FL, 1996.
17 – Liz Phair, 54, rock singer/songwriter, New Haven, CT, 1967.
18 – Eric McCormack, 58, actor (Lonesome Dove), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1963.
19 – Tony Plana, 67, actor (Ugly Betty), Havana, Cuba, 1954.
20 – Crispin Glover, 57, actor (Back to the Future), New York, NY, 1964.
21 – James McAvoy, 42, actor (X-Men ), Glasgow, Scotland, 1979.
22 – Kaka, 39, soccer player, born Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, Brasília, Brazil,1982.
23 – Chloe Kim, 21, Olympic gold medal snowboarder, Long Beach, CA, 2000.
24 – Djimon Hounsou, 57, actor (Blood Diamond), Cotonou, Benin, 1964.
25 – Gina Torres, 52, actress (Suits), New York, NY, 1969.
26 – Tom Welling, 44, actor (Smallville), New York, NY, 1977.
27 – Jenna Coleman, 35, actress (Doctor Who), Blackpool, England, 1986.
28 – Jay Leno, 71, comedian, New Rochelle, NY, 1950.
29 – Jerry Seinfeld, 67, comedian, Brooklyn, NY, 1954.
30 – Travis Scott, 29, hip-hop artist, Jacques Webster II, Houston, TX,1992.
Wind: 6mph NNE
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 5
61/43°F
59/41°F