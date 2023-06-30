How to deal with a leaky roof

Leaky roofs are, unfortunately, a common occurrence. If not dealt with promptly, water seeping into your home can cause various short and long-term problems. Here’s what to do if you see or suspect your roof is leaking.

• Confirm that the leak is coming from the roof. Several signs can help you determine whether the water leak is coming from your roof or another area of your home, such as the windows. Water stains on the ceiling, high humidity in the basement, mold in the attic, and swelling paint are telltale signs that water is leaking from the roof.

• Locate the source. If possible, try to locate the source or cause of the leak. Pay close attention to areas with excess condensation or where water spots grow after heavy rain, for example. It’s OK if you can’t find the exact source of the leak. Your observations will help guide the professional in carrying out the necessary repairs.

• Take immediate action. Use a bucket or several towels to catch or absorb the water. Ventilate the area to dry out the wet materials. In addition to contacting a professional roofer to correct the situation, you should reach out to your insurance company to find out how much you’ll be compensated.

If neglected, a roof leak can quickly damage the structure of your home and increase the risk of you or your family developing health problems. Act now.