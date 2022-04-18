Real Estate
How to decide if you should buy a home in the city or suburbs
The location where you choose to live will impact your lifestyle and financial situation. Here are six things to consider before deciding if you should buy your new home in the city or the suburbs.
1. Price
Homes are generally more affordable in the suburbs. However, you’ll likely spend extra money on transportation. Make sure you do the math before making a decision.
2. Services
Libraries, restaurants, stores, and hospitals are often within walking distance in the city. However, this typically isn’t the case in the suburbs. Nevertheless, some municipalities have small shops.
3. Commute
If you live in the suburbs and work in the city, you may spend a lot of time driving back and forth. If you live close to where you work, however, your commute will likely be shorter.
4. Space
Homes and yards are generally larger in the suburbs. This can be a major advantage if you have children. However, a big home requires considerable maintenance.
5. Pollution
Unless there’s a large factory nearby, air quality tends to be better in the suburbs. There’s also considerably less noise.
6. Lifestyle
If you like the hustle and bustle of the city and frequently go out, you may not be happy living in the suburbs.
Do you know where you want to live? If so, contact a real estate agent to help you find the perfect home.
10 signs you’re ready to own a home
Do you often think about buying a home but aren’t sure if you’re ready to take the plunge? Here are 10 signs you may be ready for homeownership.
1. You have a good credit score and enough money for a down payment.
2. You’re willing to make sacrifices and change your spending habits to pay off your mortgage and cover the costs of buying a home.
3. You’re already looking at real estate ads, staying on top of market trends, and talking about buying a home.
4. You have a stable job with a regular income and want to settle down in a particular area.
5. You’re tired of being dependent on a landlord to maintain your living space.
6. You can’t stand hearing your neighbors and want more privacy.
7. You’re resourceful and hard-working and don’t dread the responsibilities of maintaining a home and yard.
8. You’re expecting a child and want to have enough space for them to play.
9. You’d like to get a pet, and very few rental properties in your area allow animals.
10. You really want to own a home and can afford it.
If you agree with the above statements, it may be time to start shopping for a mortgage.
Jenspiration
Real Estate and Community News (March/April 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Spring is arriving. We see beautiful flowers starting to sprout. Red buds and new baby leaves are popping all around. And looking forward to this weekend… Happy Easter!
COMMUNITY NEWS
House of Hope
- Empty Bowl Supper – April 30 from 12noon to 3m
House of Hope is pleased to bring the Empty Bowl Supper to town again this year. We will be hosting the event as a “to go” event with all of our favorite pre packaged soups.
- Event Link: https://fb.me/e/17pNYHd6w
- LIVE MUSIC: Passage Creek Rising will be playing at the Main Street Gazebo.
- BOWLS: Bowls will be on display up and down Main Street. The day of the event we will gather all of the bowls and set them up inside of Honey & Hops – 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA.
- ONE STOP: Honey & Hops will be the central location for tickets, bowls, and to go soups with a few cookies for good measure!!
- COMMUNITY PAINTING: Please remember, the community is invited to paint bowls for this event. Arline Link of Explore Art & Clay – 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA is the bowl queen! She will be throwing bowls and getting them ready for kids, grown ups, groups, seniors…anyone who is interested to paint in preparation for the event.
Humane Society of Warren County
- Barks and Bags – SOLD OUT EVENT Update to follow.
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride With Rotary
The Ride With Rotary was a success! Over $13,500 in sponsorship money alone! 76 registered riders. Great feedback about the ride. Cyclists said the routes were very well planned and rest stops, registration, parking were all well organized.
- Link to enjoy photos: Ride with Rotary photos
Warren Coalition
- We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
- Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/wecuwc
- Sign up: warrencoalition.org/wecuwc
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for March 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2022. Spring market has arrived. We are still struggling with enough inventory for the demand of buyers. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -10.9%.
- New Pending DOWN -17.4%.
- Closed sales are UP 5.7%
- Average Median Sold $350,000
- Average Days on Market 26
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: February 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated March 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Virginia REALTORS® secure victory in fight for health insurance options
Governor Glenn Youngkin has approved House Bill 768 and Senate Bill 335, opening the door for the Virginia REALTORS® association, the commonwealth’s largest trade association, to explore offering health insurance options to its members. The legislation passed both the House and Senate with near-unanimous, bipartisan support.
This win comes after more than three years of efforts to pass legislation that would open the door for REALTORS® in Virginia to qualify for affordable health insurance options. Research conducted by Virginia REALTORS® in 2019 revealed that up to 20% of the association’s membership—which currently sits at more than 36,000—go without health insurance due to the prohibitive cost.
“Nearly all of our REALTOR® members are independent contractors,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “Many people don’t realize that this designation means REALTORS® do not qualify for any traditional employer-based health insurance. Even if they are affiliated with a large, prominent brokerage, health insurance is not provided to them. Finding a way to secure more insurance options for our members has been key to our legislative efforts for several years.”
Senator George Barker sponsored the bill in the Senate while Delegate Keith Hodges carried it in the House. “The passage of Senate Bill 335 and House Bill 768 marks the culmination of years of effort to bring affordable and quality healthcare to Virginia’s REALTORS®,” says Senator Barker. “I have been honored to work with the Virginia REALTORS® on this legislation and would like to thank their leadership team and staff for their countless hours of work to get this done.”
While this victory opens new opportunities for the REALTORS® of Virginia, more work lies ahead. “This is undoubtedly a huge milestone for Virginia’s REALTORS®, as we have been fighting for the passage of this legislation for years now,” says Virginia REALTORS® Senior Vice President of Government Relations Martin Johnson. “However, while many may feel as though this is the end of the process, it’s important to remember that this is, in fact, the completion of phase one. Now, our work pivots toward turning this law into a reality for our members, and we are eager to get started.”
How to shop for a mortgage
If you’re buying a home, you probably need to secure a loan. However, it’s important to shop around for one with terms and conditions that meet your needs. Here’s what you should do if you’re looking for a mortgage.
Start looking early
It’s a good idea to begin shopping for your mortgage three months before you visit any properties. This will give you time to evaluate your options. You should make sure that the amount you borrow is within your budget, and that you’ll be able to pay it back even if the interest rate goes up.
Consider various lenders
In addition to banks, there are trust companies, credit unions, and insurers that offer mortgages. The more loans you compare, the more likely it is you’ll find one that meets all your requirements.
Analyze the loan terms
You can save money by negotiating the interest rate on your mortgage. Keep in mind that the contract terms, amortization period, payment schedule, interest type, and the amount you borrow will affect your home loan payments. Therefore, it’s important to ask questions and ensure you fully understand the pros and cons of each option.
Are you having trouble making sense of getting a mortgage? If so, talk to a mortgage broker for personalized advice.
Good news at tax time on your home sale
Here are three words you don’t hear every day: Tax-free money.
There aren’t too many things you can say that about, but for many homeowners that sell, it is true since profits on most home sales are excluded from taxable income.
According to TurboTax, most home sellers don’t even have to report home sales to the IRS.
You exclude home sale profit from your taxable income with three tests:
1. Ownership: You owned the home as your main residence for at least two years of the five years prior to sale.
2. Use: The home was your main residence for at least two years of the five years prior to the sale. So if you lived in a house for 10 years and then rented it out for two years before you sold, you would qualify for this exclusion.
3. Timing: You did not sell another house and exclude profit from that sale within two years prior to the sale.
If you meet these three tests, you can exclude up to $250,000 in profit from your taxable income. If you are married and filing a joint return, you can exclude up to $500,000 in profit. At least one spouse must have lived in the home for two of the five years prior to the sale.
The tax rules also allow for some special circumstances.
If your spouse dies and you have not remarried, you can count the period that the deceased spouse owned and used the property as the test for use. Military or foreign service personnel can often get an exception to the use test. There are also some exceptions in case of divorce or separation.
Of course, if you are lucky enough to make more than $250,000 (or $500,000 if you are married and filing jointly), the situation changes. These profits are considered capital gains and are taxed.
Depending on your income, they can be taxed from 0 to 20 percent.
Retirees who show this kind of profit on a home sale should speak to a financial advisor since profits that large could increase income and Medicare premiums.
Home staging: How to depersonalize your property
When staging your home, it’s important to depersonalize your property so potential buyers can imagine themselves living there. Here are a few things you should do:
• Remove most decor and only display plants and wall hangings
• Put away paperwork, medications, and cleaning products
• Remove personal items like family photos and children’s drawings
• Put away toys and sports equipment
• Tuck away trophies, framed certificates, diplomas, and collectables
• Remove religious objects, risqué artwork, and controversial items
Taking steps to depersonalize your property will increase your odds of getting a great offer.
