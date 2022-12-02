How to decorate the outside of your home for Christmas

If you want to decorate the outside of your home for the holiday season but aren’t sure where to begin, here are some ways to get started.

Decorate your trees

Whether you have lush evergreens or bare deciduous trees in your yard, you can dress them up for the Christmas season with ornaments or outdoor string lights.

Put up a Christmas wreath

Make a wreath or buy one from a local artisan. Hang it on your front door or lean it against a nearby wall to create a welcoming entranceway.

Embellish your stairway

If you have sufficient space, place one or more ornate flowerpots, lanterns, nutcrackers, or other decorative elements at the top or bottom of your stairway. Wrap your railing in a garland for a festive flair.

Fill vacant spaces

You can set up decorative structures if you have a large front yard. Inflatable figures and lighted characters will help bring holiday cheer to your home.

For more inspiration and to find great decorations, visit your local retailers.