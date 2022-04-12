Seasonal
How to decorate your table for Easter
If you’re bringing family and friends together for an Easter meal, here are a few tips to help you decorate your table for the occasion.
Table linens
Find a pastel tablecloth or one with a chick, rabbit, egg, or floral pattern. If you opt for a busy pattern, decorate minimally to prevent the table from looking overcrowded. If you choose a plain tablecloth, experiment with a colorful table runner or napkins. If you’re good with your hands, try folding the napkins to look like rabbit ears.
Centerpiece
Spring flowers like tulips and daffodils make great centerpieces. You could also place a few colored eggs around the table or in small baskets. Don’t forget to put chocolate at each place setting and decorate the table with candles and greenery.
Dishware
Easter is the perfect time to dust off your festive glasses and plates. Dishware with polka dots and flowers or glasses with hand-painted landscapes and animals are ideal. If you have plates and bowls in a variety of bright colors, feel free to mix and match.
To find the perfect Easter decor, visit your local shops.
Fashion tips for Easter
Traditionally, wearing new clothes on Easter is believed to bring good luck. Here are some tips to help you pick out an outfit for the occasion.
What to avoid
Easter is the perfect time to dress up and wear fun clothing and accessories. Consequently, you should avoid putting on basic jeans, joggers, and leggings or wearing dark and drab colors like black, gray, and brown. Moreover, avoid layers of heavy clothing and bulky jewelry. After all, Easter and spring are all about lightness.
What to wear
Wear cheerful colors like blue, pink, purple, and yellow. Pick out something playful yet stylish. For example, a dress, pleated trousers, or a fitted suit are all great options.
You may also want to consider wearing a floral-print shirt, tunic, skirt, or silk scarf. If you decide to wear casual attire, make sure you look well put together.
Whether you’re having dinner at a restaurant, brunch at home, or participating in an egg hunt outdoors, choose an outfit that’s suitable for the celebration planned.
To find the perfect outfit for Easter, visit your local boutiques.
5 Easter gifts that aren’t chocolate
Do you want to spoil your loved ones for Easter? If chocolate isn’t the ideal option, here are five gift ideas to consider.
1. A book
Give your little one a collection of Easter stories or a book starring a bunny. If you want to buy a gift for someone who loves baking, a cookbook is a great option.
2. A board game
Pick out a board game that features rabbits, chickens, or eggs. A game with an egg-hunting or seek-and-find concept is also suitable.
3. Tableware
Easter-themed tableware is sure to please. For example, you could give your loved one a cute rabbit mug or a set of pastel egg cups.
4. A decorative object
Hen, chick and rabbit figurines, and stuffed animals are great gifts for little ones. Additionally, these trinkets can be incorporated into your Easter decor.
5. Flowers
Bouquets of flowers and potted plants are simple gifts that show you care. Tulips, lilies, daffodils, and hyacinth flowers are classic Easter blooms.
Find these and other great gifts by visiting your local stores.
April is National Cancer Control Month
Why obesity increases your cancer risk
April is National Cancer Control Month, a time to focus on cancer prevention and treatment. One of the best ways to reduce your cancer risk is to maintain healthy body weight. Here’s what you should know.
How obesity puts you at risk
Being overweight can lead to an increase in the production of insulin and insulin growth factor-1, hormones that can help some cancers grow. It can also elevate estrogen levels, a hormone linked to breast cancer. Chronic low-level inflammation may also result, in a condition associated with increased cancer risk. In addition, fat cells affect the way your body deals with growing cancer cells.
Cancers linked to obesity
Medical researchers have found these cancers are more prevalent in over¬weight people:
• Breast
• Uterine
• Prostate
• Pancreatic
• Gallbladder
• Thyroid
• Colorectal
• Head and neck
• Esophageal
What you can do
The good news is that simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference. Losing just 5 to ten percent of your body weight can reduce your cancer risk. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are key.
However, if you find losing weight difficult, you can seek support. A registered dietitian, fitness trainer, psychologist, or doctor can help. You can also talk to family members and friends about the changes you want to make and ask them for help.
If diet and exercise aren’t working and your obesity is causing other health issues, your doctor may recommend weight loss medications or even surgery.
25 tasks to take care of in spring
When the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to take care of your spring cleaning and yard work. Here’s a list of tasks to complete both inside and outside your home.
Inside
1. Sort through your belongings and throw away, sell and donate what you no longer need.
2. Air out each room.
3. Dust and clean the walls, ceilings, floors, and carpets.
4. Wash the windows, curtains, and blinds, and reinstall your window screens.
5. Clean out the pantry, refrigerator, freezer, cupboards, drawers, and medicine cabinets.
6. Wipe down the inside and outside of your small and large appliances.
7. Disinfect your garbage cans.
8. Dust all fan blades, baseboard heaters, and light fixtures.
9. Vacuum your chair cushions and mattresses and turn them inside out.
10. Check the attic to ensure there’s no water or pest damage.
11. Test your air conditioning unit.
Outside
12. Examine your home’s roof, skylights, and chimney, and schedule any necessary repairs.
13. Inspect your home’s foundation and seal any visible cracks.
14. Clean your gutters and make sure they’re in good condition so water drains away from your home.
15. Check all your door and window seals and make any necessary repairs.
16. Check your home’s siding, faucets, light fixtures, and electrical outlets.
17. Wash your home’s windows and siding.
18. Wash your deck, sand, and paint it if needed.
19. Hook up your water outlets and reinstall your garden hoses.
20. Put away your snow shovels and de-icers.
21. Open up your pool by removing the liner and turning on the water treatment system.
22. Inspect and repair your garden accessories, barbecue, and tools.
23. Trim back any tree branches or shrubs that are too close to your home.
24. Pull weeds, and rake and fertilize your yard.
25. Clean up your flower beds, remove any winter coverings and prune perennials, roses, evergreens, and spring-flowering shrubs.
Don’t delay — it’s time to get to work.
Farming and climate change
March 22 is National Ag Day, an event that raises awareness about agriculture’s role in communities across the country. This year’s theme is Growing a Climate for Tomorrow, which recognizes the effects of climate change on farming while accepting the industry’s responsibility to reduce its impact on the environment.
Climate-smart agriculture
Climate-smart agriculture involves using sustainable farming practices to overcome specific climate-change challenges such as droughts and floods. There are three pillars of climate-smart agriculture:
• Improve farmer productivity and livelihoods
• Make farms more resilient to the impacts of climate change
• Curb greenhouse gas emissions associated with growing food
Implementing climate-smart farming
There are a number of ways farms can apply climate-smart practices:
• Water conservation. Growing food uses up to 70 percent of the world’s freshwater. To avoid water shortages, farming communities need to start conserving water and harvesting rainfall by building retention ponds and salvaging rainwater from rooftops. Farms also need to use more efficient, slow-drip irrigation systems.
• Soil management. Heavy rains and flooding can wash away fertile topsoil. Planting groundcover and trees, adding mulch to soil and building trenches and drainage systems can help keep soil in place.
• Plant trees. Trees have many benefits for crop production. They provide shade during droughts, and their roots prevent soil erosion during floods. Tree fences trap winter snow, which improves soil moisture in spring.
Climate-smart agriculture helps conserve soil and water, but it also improves yields and increases food production, which will be needed to feed a global population expected to increase to 9.8 billion by 2050.
3 tips to help you find the perfect mattress
Experts agree that getting plenty of sleep is one of the best ways to maintain and improve your health. Did you know that March 18, 2022, marks World Sleep Day®? This occasion provides the perfect opportunity to adjust your lifestyle habits and purchase a new mattress that will improve your sleep. Here are a few tips for choosing the right one.
1. Visit a specialized store
The salespeople at mattress stores will ask you specific questions to help you find the perfect mattress. For example, they’ll inquire about your budget and sleeping position and ask if you tend to get too hot or cold while you sleep.
2. Trust your gut
Two people who test the same mattress may have dramatically different opinions about it. For example, some people love soft memory foam mattresses, while others prefer firm springform ones. Therefore, make sure you choose a mattress that you find comfortable.
Does your significant other prefer a different firmness level than you? You can compromise by purchasing adjoining twin beds so you can both sleep on a mattress that works for you.
3. Get a trial period
Although lying on a demo bed for a few minutes can give you a general idea about the mattress, it doesn’t compare to a full night’s sleep. Consequently, make sure you look for a dealer that allows you to test your mattress for several weeks or months before making a final decision.
There are a variety of mattresses you can buy including foam, memory foam, latex, pocket spring, and more. Choosing the right one for you is sure to result in a better night’s rest.
