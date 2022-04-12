How to decorate your table for Easter

If you’re bringing family and friends together for an Easter meal, here are a few tips to help you decorate your table for the occasion.

Table linens

Find a pastel tablecloth or one with a chick, rabbit, egg, or floral pattern. If you opt for a busy pattern, decorate minimally to prevent the table from looking overcrowded. If you choose a plain tablecloth, experiment with a colorful table runner or napkins. If you’re good with your hands, try folding the napkins to look like rabbit ears.

Centerpiece

Spring flowers like tulips and daffodils make great centerpieces. You could also place a few colored eggs around the table or in small baskets. Don’t forget to put chocolate at each place setting and decorate the table with candles and greenery.

Dishware

Easter is the perfect time to dust off your festive glasses and plates. Dishware with polka dots and flowers or glasses with hand-painted landscapes and animals are ideal. If you have plates and bowls in a variety of bright colors, feel free to mix and match.

To find the perfect Easter decor, visit your local shops.