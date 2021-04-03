How to describe your ideal boss in a job interview

As part of the interview process, you might be asked to describe your ideal boss. While it’s useful to know whether a prospective employer’s management style suits your preferences, this can be a delicate question to answer. Among other things, you don’t want to come across as being a needy employee or having problems with authority.

While it’s important to give an honest answer, playing it safe by listing vague, positive attributes such as “fair” and “respectful” don’t provide the recruiter with much information about who you are or what you expect from your employer. After all, who would want a disrespectful manager who doesn’t treat employees fairly?

Therefore, it’s best to provide a precise description that highlights both your ability to work independently and follow directions. Plus, by avoiding obvious answers, you’ll show that you’ve taken some time to reflect on the subject. For example, you could mention that you value managers who clearly communicate expectations but also encourage independent work.

Additionally, you can support your description with a few concrete examples from previous jobs to highlight your ability to adapt to various leadership styles. Just make sure to focus on what you look for in a boss rather than the qualities you dislike. Lastly, remember to never criticize a prior supervisor as this will likely reflect poorly on you.