How to design a bedroom your child can grow into

It can be expensive and time-consuming to frequently update your child’s bedroom as they get older and their interests change. If you want to create a space they’ll feel at home in for years to come, here’s some advice to follow.

• Buy a “big kid” bed. A wrought iron or upholstered headboard and matching bed frame will look just as appropriate in a teen’s bedroom as it will in a child’s. If you have the space, skip straight to a double bed.

• Invest in timeless furniture. Opt for wood or white bookcases rather than colorful storage bins so you don’t wind up with pieces that feel too juvenile in a few years. You should also avoid child-size furniture they’ll soon outgrow.

• Pick a neutral paint color. White, greige, or cream walls will provide a neutral backdrop for colorful art and accessories, which can be easily updated as your child’s tastes evolve.

• Keep staple items classic. Favor an area rug with a geometric or floral pattern rather than a space-or princess-themed one. Similarly, invest in window coverings that will stand the test of time.

• Personalize the space with accessories. Use fun blankets, throw pillows, and wall hangings to make the space more child-friendly. You can even encourage your kids to paint their own frames and choose what photos to display.

Remember to keep your child involved in the process. While you should avoid giving them free rein on the design, don’t hesitate to let them select certain items or choose between several options.