How to design multifunctional living spaces

Combining several rooms into one space can end up looking crowded and messy if not done right. Here are a few tips for designing a multifunctional living space.

Prioritize storage

Maximize your available storage to help eliminate clutter and make your space appear larger. Add shelving high up on your walls to save floor space and draw eyes upward.

Use versatile furniture

Furniture takes up a lot of space so it’s important to look for versatile pieces that can serve more than one purpose. A dresser can double as a side table and an ottoman can also be used as a coffee table as well as for extra storage and seating.

Create zones

There are many creative ways to divide a space into distinct areas. Use rugs to create visual separation or hang a mirror from the ceiling. You can also place two bookshelves or other pieces of furniture back-to-back to physically divide the room. Finally, use the corners of your room to create distinct spaces. For example, an L-shaped table can be positioned to create a corner office or dining nook.

Remember that multifunctional spaces should have cohesive design elements that tie the room or area together.