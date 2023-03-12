How to determine if wind power is right for your home

For years, experts have praised the merits of solar energy. However, harnessing the power of the wind can be just as effective. Before investing in a small wind turbine for your home, here are a few things to consider.

What’s the cost?

Typically, the cost of purchasing and installing a wind turbine can be recouped over several years. You may also qualify for a government grant, rebate, or tax incentive to make the purchase more affordable.

What’s the average wind speed in your area?

Generally, a residential wind turbine is only a worthy investment if your area regularly receives winds of at least 10 miles per hour. It’s also important to know the variation in wind speed.

What’s the geographic location of your home?

Ensure there aren’t many obstacles that could impact how much wind reaches your home. For example, outdoor structures like garages, sheds, and barns can obstruct wind flow. Moreover, trees and rock formations can impact wind resources.

What are the zoning restrictions in your area?

Check your local zoning laws to determine if you’re allowed to install a residential wind turbine. Remember that the wind turbine must be three times the height of tall obstacles. Some areas have maximum height restrictions.

Installing a small wind turbine for a home can be an excellent way to generate renewable energy.