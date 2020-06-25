How to discover your new neighborhood

If you’ve recently moved, you may need a moment to catch your breath before you do anything else. However, once things have settled down, it’s time to explore your new neighborhood.

You can visit the surrounding area on foot, by bike or by car to locate the services and establishments that are useful or interesting to you. To start with, seek out local grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, parks, schools, gyms, dental clinics, and beauty salons.

This is also a great opportunity to discover the names and locations of the main streets in the area.

A quick web search is also a must. Visit the city’s website to find out about garbage collection schedules, the rules for overnight street parking, and what leisure activities are offered in the area. Also, keep an eye out for festivals and special events. They’re the perfect way to connect with your new community.

Welcome to the neighborhood!