How to discover your new neighborhood
If you’ve recently moved, you may need a moment to catch your breath before you do anything else. However, once things have settled down, it’s time to explore your new neighborhood.
You can visit the surrounding area on foot, by bike or by car to locate the services and establishments that are useful or interesting to you. To start with, seek out local grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, parks, schools, gyms, dental clinics, and beauty salons.
This is also a great opportunity to discover the names and locations of the main streets in the area.
A quick web search is also a must. Visit the city’s website to find out about garbage collection schedules, the rules for overnight street parking, and what leisure activities are offered in the area. Also, keep an eye out for festivals and special events. They’re the perfect way to connect with your new community.
Welcome to the neighborhood!
5 natural alternatives to grass
If you’re tired of mowing, watering, and fertilizing your lawn, consider replacing your grass. Here are five alternatives that can be used as ground cover.
1. Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia):
The golden-tinged leaves of this evergreen perennial prefer direct sunlight over the partial shade. Creeping Jenny can withstand being walked on occasionally, and it produces vibrant yellow flowers in June and July.
2. Rupturewort (Herniaria glabra):
3. Creeping thyme (Thymus serpyllum):
Fragrant and beautiful, this herb is characterized by small leaves and flowers that range from pale pink to bright purple. Tolerant of foot traffic, this plant is a good choice for homes in wooded areas because deer and rabbits won’t eat it.
4. White clover (Trifolium repens):
This plant is ideal for regions that get little or no rain because it thrives even during hot, dry summers. However, its delicate leaves and small white flowers are easily trampled.
5. Bird’s foot trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):
This adaptable plant can grow in almost any climate, so long as it gets plenty of sun. As summer progresses, its flowers will gradually change from yellow to red.
Since many ground cover species are more delicate than grass, consider creating a stone footpath to avoid stepping on your new lawn.
3 great reasons to plant a hedge
Planting a hedge is a traditional but attractive way to delineate your property. However, doing so also has a number of other benefits. Here are three great reasons to plant a hedge.
1. To maintain privacy
A hedge will provide a natural barrier around your property that blocks the view of your yard. Cedar and other types of shrubs are also effective at muffling sounds.
2. To block the wind
3. To deter pests
A hedge made of thorny plants like barberry or holly will help keep unwanted animals off your property. Additionally, these shrubs can be planted to protect a vegetable garden.
Before you plant a hedge, be sure to consider the required maintenance. Most types need to be pruned and shaped at least once a year.
4 benefits of drop ceilings
Drop ceilings, also known as suspended ceilings, are so-called because they hang from the structural floor of the room above. Common in basements, here are four reasons to choose this type of ceiling.
1. They’re easy to install
Drop ceilings are so simple to install that many homeowners feel comfortable doing it on their own. It’s also less expensive and creates less dirt and dust than installing drywall.
2. They offer access
3. They’re easy to repair
Ceiling tiles are inexpensive and easy to replace if they get damaged. They also give you the option to patch a small section rather than redo the entire ceiling.
4. They reduce noise
Drop ceilings can help soundproof a room, depending on the type of tiles you choose. This makes them ideal for basements with entertainment systems.
Although drop ceilings are often considered utilitarian, certain types can be very stylish. From understated white blocks to vintage-looking metal squares, there are many options available.
3 green materials you can use to update your home
If you need to update your home but want to minimize the impact of your renovation project on the environment, there are a number of sustainable products you can use. Here are three of the most versatile and affordable ones on the market.
1. Linoleum
This type of flooring is made from all-natural, biodegradable, and renewable materials such as linseed oil, wood flour, and pine resin. It’s also a durable and inexpensive choice. Well-maintained linoleum floors can last up to 40 years and they don’t fade over time. Plus, this floor covering can be recycled if you eventually decide to replace it.
2. Bamboo
3. Natural paint
Eco-friendly paints can be made from a number of possible ingredients such as clay, linseed oil, and milk casein. However, be careful not to confuse biodegradable options with those that don’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Although VOC-free paints don’t emit toxic fumes, they’re often made with petrochemical solvents that are harmful to the environment.
In addition, you can also use cork, terracotta, reclaimed wood, and recycled steel to update your home. With so many green options available, you don’t have to compromise on style to be eco-friendly.
5 low-maintenance perennials perfect for the Midwest
Are you on the lookout for unique foliage and flowers to add to your garden? If so, here are five easy-to-maintain perennials perfectly suited to the climate in the Midwest.
1. Coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea): Also known as echinacea, these drought-tolerant flowers are native to Central America and grow well in sunny locations. Their drooping petals and spiky yellow centers will attract pollinators like bees and butterflies to your garden.
2. Peonies (Paeonia): These springtime flowers thrive in sunny spots with good drainage and come in colors ranging from white and pale pink to vibrant red and purple. The large round blooms will look just as good in a bouquet as they do in your garden.
3. Swamp rose-mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos): These perennial hibiscuses aren’t the tropical flowers you’re probably more familiar with, but they have a similar appearance and can withstand cold winters. The vibrant pink or red blooms will delight you year after year, so long as they get plenty of sun and moist soil.
4. Hostas (Hosta): If you’re looking for a plant that does well in the shade, hostas come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. They sprout delicate flowers in mid to late summer and their leaves last all season.
5. Hollyhocks (Alcea): Though they generally take two years to mature, these plants may flower in their first year if planted early enough. You can expect to see pollinators sipping from the white, yellow, pink, or red blooms.
If planted in the right location and carefully maintained, these perennials will guarantee you a colorful garden for years to come.
Weeping willows: what gardeners should know
The weeping willow has long, cascading branches and makes an attractive addition to most gardens. Although native to China, this species now grows all around the world. However, it’s not your average tree. Here are three things to consider before planting a weeping willow on your property.
They grow quickly
Weeping willows can grow more than three feet every year in height and width. A full-grown tree can be up to 50 feet high and 40 feet across. The root system also grows quickly and extensively. This type of tree must, therefore, be planted far from buildings, septic tanks, and sidewalks, as well as underground sewer, water, and power lines.
They need a lot of water
They’re messy
Weeping willows frequently shed their leaves, twigs, and branches, so if you plant one on your property, you’ll need to regularly tidy up after it. For this reason, you should plant it away from your home, pool, and driveway to prevent damage caused by falling branches.
In short, a weeping willow tree makes a beautiful addition to a large property with a body of freshwater. Otherwise, it may become be a hazard or an inconvenience.
