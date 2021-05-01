How to discuss salary expectations in an interview

If you have a job interview coming up, you may be anticipating a question about salary expectations. Here are a few tips to help you avoid underestimating your worth or risking rejection by asking for too much.

Avoid specific figures

Ideally, the question of salary will only be brought up once the recruiter has clearly expressed interest in your candidacy, as this puts you in a better position to negotiate. If the subject comes up early in the process, however, explain that you’d rather wait to discuss salary but that you’re confident you’ll be able to come to an agreement.

That being said, the recruiter may still try

to deduce your expectations by inquiring about your current salary or asking what your minimum rate would be. In this case, you can mention that your current job doesn’t have quite the same responsibilities as the open position and that you’d like to know more about the company’s expectations for the role before you discuss specific numbers.

Encourage negotiation

Despite your best efforts, you may end up in a situation where the recruiter insists on an answer. Therefore, it’s a good idea to research the average for this type of position beforehand and inquire about the company’s salary range to help you determine a fair rate. Be sure to emphasize that you’re open to negotiation.

Finally, keep in mind that you’ll have opportunities to revisit your salary after working with the company for a few months.