How to dispose of treated seed

Treated seed contains pesticides and must be handled and discarded with care. Doing your part will help protect the health and safety of people, animals, and the environment.

Disposal options

Before disposing of treated seed, you should always read and follow the information on the pesticide label or bag. Here are several ways to safely get rid of it:

• Store. If you plan on using the treated seed in the future, return any excess seed to its original container and keep it in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area.

• Plant. Leftover treated seed can be planted in fallow ground, in an unused parcel of land, or in an area that won’t impact other crops. Make sure to follow any restrictions on the planting rate and depth outlined on the pesticide label or bag.

• Bury. If the pesticide label says that it’s safe to do so, you can dispose of one gallon or less of treated seed by burying it. Make sure that it’s buried in a location away from bodies of water and that it’s not accessible to people, pets, livestock, or wildlife.

• Destroy. If you have treated seed that’s more than a year old or has lost germination, bring it to a hazardous waste facility or municipal landfill that’s licensed to dispose of it. Be aware that this may be costly and require special permits.

In addition, make sure you never burn treated seed, spread it at higher-than-normal seeding rates, or use it as pet food or livestock feed.