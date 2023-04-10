Home
How to downsize and declutter before moving into a retirement home
A big part of moving into a retirement home is downsizing. This involves getting rid of many possessions you’ve accumulated throughout your life. Here are a couple of tips for moving into a smaller space.
Start early
It can take a long time to sort through your belongings. Therefore, the earlier you begin, the better. It’s best to start at least three months before your move. You may want to kick things off by making a list of the items you think you absolutely must have in your new retirement residence.
Tackle small jobs first
To avoid feeling overwhelmed, declutter one room at a time and break things down into manageable tasks. For example, start by sorting through easy spaces like the kitchen pantry, bathroom, and front closet. If you can, go to your new residence and plot out where things will go to visualize what you need and don’t.
As a general rule, donate, sell, or throw away things you haven’t used in more than a year.
Hire a moving company
Once you’ve decided what you’re keeping, it’s a good idea to hire a full-service moving company to help transport and unpack your belongings in your new place.
Although difficult at first, downsizing and decluttering can make your life easier. After all, the less you have, the less you have to maintain and the more time and energy you’ll have for your retirement years.
How to get rid of Japanese beetles in your garden
Japanese beetles are iridescent green beetles that devour a wide variety of trees, shrubs, and vegetables. They were accidentally introduced to North America in the early 1900s and spread quickly without natural predators.
Signs of damage
Japanese beetles chew leaf tissue between the veins, leaving a lacy skeleton. Therefore, if you see this, it’s a telltale sign of their presence. Dead, brown patches on your lawn can also signify Japanese beetles because the grubs damage the grass when overwintering in the soil.
Treatment
Hand-picking adult beetles from affected plants and dropping them into a bucket of soapy water is one of the best ways to eliminate them from your garden.
In addition, neem oil is a natural pesticide that you can apply to affected plants. Adult beetles ingest the oil and pass it to their eggs, killing the larvae before they become adults.
Finally, another great option is covering your plants with netting before the beetles infest your garden. You can purchase row covers from your local nursery or garden store.
Pros and cons of windowsill materials
Windowsills are an essential element of your home because they secure the window and can serve as shelves for decorations. You can choose from a wide variety of windowsill materials to complement your home. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of each.
• PVC windowsills are the most common because they’re affordable and come in various colors. PVC sills are also moisture- and fade-resistant. Additionally, you need to wipe them down with a damp cloth only periodically to keep them looking new. However, they aren’t as durable as other materials and can’t be recycled.
• Solid wood sills are elegant and durable and provide good thermal insulation. You can choose from various wood species, including oak, mahogany, pine, and ash. However, wood is sensitive to temperature extremes, high humidity, and UV rays, so it requires regular maintenance to protect it against rot and mold.
• Natural stone windowsills are made of materials like granite, limestone, and marble, which add a touch of luxury to the interior of your home. Stone sills resist damage from sunlight and retain their appearance for years with little maintenance. However, they don’t have heat-insulating properties and can be expensive.
• Tile sills come in ceramic, glass, and concrete materials. Tile is a great choice for bathrooms and kitchens because of its durability. Moreover, selecting a tile windowsill gives you endless customization options. However, tile is labor-intensive to install, and the grout can become dirty quickly.
Talk to a contractor in your area to help you choose the best windowsill material for your home.
20 outings to make the most of your long weekend
Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.
1. Take in some of the old churches in your area
2. Attend a concert or play
3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore
4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio
5. Take a road trip to explore another town
6. Go bowling
7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe
8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature
9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt
10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport
11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area
12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory
13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site
14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day
15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo
16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant
17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn
18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe
19. Watch a movie at the cinema
20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag
Have a great Easter weekend!
Chocolate activities for every taste
Are you among many people for whom Easter is synonymous with chocolate? Here’s a roundup of activities that are sure to please.
• Tasting. Treat yourself to a well-deserved break with a cozy mug of hot chocolate, indulge in a decadent fondue with friends, or take a tour of the chocolatiers in your area. There are many ways to enjoy chocolate’s sweet or bitter taste. Your tastebuds will be delighted, and your craving will be sated.
• Games. There’s a host of choco-themed board games promising fun for all ages, like Chocolate Factory and Chocolate Fix. You can also test your knowledge of all things chocolate by taking one of many online quizzes.
• Cooking. Join a chocolate-making workshop near you or find a simple recipe online and pick up the ingredients to make homemade chocolate. You could also experiment with new chocolate dessert recipes, like cake, mousse, or eclairs. Caution: extreme pleasure ahead!
• Treatments. Want to make the most of your Easter holiday to relax? Why not try a chocolate body wrap to de-stress most deliciously? What do you say to a cocooning evening at home with a rejuvenating chocolate mask?
There’s no shortage of ways to indulge, from books about chocolate to museums and an Easter egg hunt. The question is where to start!
Expert tips for maintaining your flooring
Have you finished most of your spring cleaning but haven’t washed your floors? Here are a few tips for maintaining your flooring without damaging it.
• Ceramic tiles. Clean the grout lines with a product specifically designed for this purpose. After letting the product soak in, scrub the grout with a clean brush or cloth and rinse. You can easily clean the surface of the tiles with a mixture of water and white vinegar.
• Vinyl. This popular material is easy to care for and will look new for years. Gently mop the floor with a vinyl cleaner to remove grime. Then, rinse with clean water and let dry.
• Floating floor. This type of flooring is practical and attractive but vulnerable to moisture. Therefore, avoid soaking it in water when washing it. Purchase a product designed for floating floors. Follow the instructions to restore your floor to its former glory.
• Hardwood. Restore the shine of this elegant material with an environmentally friendly, no-rinse cleaner. That way, you won’t leave behind streaks or residue. Avoid using scouring pads and other aggressive tools to remove stains. These items could damage the floor’s finish.
Visit local stores to find products and accessories to make your floors shine.
No matter what type of flooring you have, remove debris, crumbs, and dust with a broom, vacuum, or cloth before you start cleaning.
Your taxes are due! Should you hire a pro?
The tax deadline of April 15 is fast approaching! Are you running down to the wire to file? It’s not too late to hire a pro. Here’s when it’s time to call an expert.
1. You don’t have the time. Are you busy with work, hobbies, and family time? If so, hiring a pro to file your taxes is probably best rather than rushing through it and potentially making an error.
2. You’re inexperienced. A tax expert will determine the correct deductions, credits, and expenses you can claim on your tax return to help reduce the amount of taxes you pay. They can often get you a better refund than if you were to file yourself.
3. You have a complicated tax situation. If you own a business, are freelance, or self-employed, enlisting a professional to iron out the details is a good idea. The more complicated your situation is, the greater your risk of making a mistake.
4. You’ve had a significant life change. Did you recently get married, buy a house, start a business, or have a baby? All of these situations can impact your taxes. Therefore, having a pro walk you through it may be best. There could be deductions you don’t know about or expenses you never thought to claim.
If the government recently introduced new rules or credits, a tax expert can help you understand it. In addition, if you’re pressed for time, a pro can help you file for an extension.
