How to dress your bridesmaids

Whether you have three bridesmaids or 13, you’ll need to decide what you want them to wear. Here are some options.

Same color, same dress

For a classic and cohesive look, ask your bridesmaids to wear matching dresses that correspond to your wedding decor. This option is best when the girls in the group have similar body shapes and skin tones.

Different color, same dress

For a multicolored esthetic, choose a style of dress and let your bridesmaids pick the hue they wear. If you prefer a more subtle approach, ask them to wear different shades of the same color.

Same color, different dress

This is a great way to show off your bridesmaids’ personalities while still maintaining a cohesive look. You can even opt for convertible dresses. These can be worn as many as 20 different ways, so your girls will have no problem finding a look that suits them.

Ultimately, you don’t have to follow any rules when choosing your bridesmaids’ dresses. The most important thing is that the women who matter most to you will be there with you on your big day.