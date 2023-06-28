How to drive in a construction zone

Although encountering an unexpected construction zone can be frustrating if you’re in a rush, you must follow specific rules to keep everyone safe. Here are a few tips for driving through construction zones this summer.

• Stay alert and calm. Limit distractions and be aware of your surroundings to reduce the risk of getting in an accident.

• Merge as soon as possible. Don’t wait until the last minute to merge into another lane to help improve traffic flow and limit delays.

• Slow down and pay close attention to speed limits, roadway signs, and flaggers. Be ready to follow traffic directions.

• Don’t tailgate. Double your following distance to give yourself more time to stop or react if something or someone suddenly moves into your lane.

Did you know the number of construction zones increases during the warmer months? Consequently, it’s a good idea to check traffic frequently and plan ahead if your usual route includes a construction zone. Find an alternate way or give yourself extra time to avoid unexpected delays.