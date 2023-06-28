Connect with us

Automotive

How to drive in a construction zone

Published

3 hours ago

on

Although encountering an unexpected construction zone can be frustrating if you’re in a rush, you must follow specific rules to keep everyone safe. Here are a few tips for driving through construction zones this summer.

• Stay alert and calm. Limit distractions and be aware of your surroundings to reduce the risk of getting in an accident.

• Merge as soon as possible. Don’t wait until the last minute to merge into another lane to help improve traffic flow and limit delays.

• Slow down and pay close attention to speed limits, roadway signs, and flaggers. Be ready to follow traffic directions.

• Don’t tailgate. Double your following distance to give yourself more time to stop or react if something or someone suddenly moves into your lane.

Did you know the number of construction zones increases during the warmer months? Consequently, it’s a good idea to check traffic frequently and plan ahead if your usual route includes a construction zone. Find an alternate way or give yourself extra time to avoid unexpected delays.

How to improve blood circulation on long road trips

Published

1 week ago

on

June 21, 2023

By

A long summer road trip is a great way to explore and enjoy the warm weather. However, sitting in the car for long periods can cause joint stiffness and poor circulation. Here are a few tips for staying comfortable on the road.

1. Plan your stops. Before you hit the road, plan rest stops at various points of interest. This will allow you to take a short walk and stretch your legs while enjoying new sights.

2. Drink plenty of water. People often drink as little water as possible to avoid pit stops. However, this increases your chances of becoming dehydrated. When dehydrated, your body stores energy by decreasing blood circulation. Make sure to sip on water regularly.

3. Perform simple exercises. If your legs start to feel achy and pulling over isn’t an option, flex your feet, wiggle your legs, or do some sitting calf raises to encourage healthy blood flow and prevent blood clots.

4. Wear loose-fitting clothes. Tight-fitting clothes like skinny jeans and leggings can restrict blood flow to your legs. It’s best to wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing while on the road for several hours.

5. Invest in compression garments. Purchase medical-grade compression garments, like socks or stockings, to assist with circulation while sitting. Talk to your doctor about medication options if you’re at risk for blood clots.

Stay safe and enjoy yourself this summer!

Automotive

Tips for driving with a trailer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 14, 2023

By

Pulling a trailer presents many challenges that require you to adjust how you drive. Here are a few things you can do to stay safe on the road.

• Let other road users know your intentions by using your turn signals.
• Maintain a steady speed and avoid sudden maneuvers.
• Brake early and increase your following distance. Pulling a trailer increases your weight and, consequently, the time required to stop.
• Slow down before turning so you don’t lose control of your vehicle.
• Don’t cut off another driver when re-entering your lane while passing; remember, you’re bigger than usual.
• Make frequent stops to ensure that your trailer and the load you carry are secure.
• Be constantly aware of your surroundings because your blind spots are larger than usual. You may not be able to see vehicles trying to pass until it’s too late.
• Know your dimensions and look for signs indicating a maximum height that could be problematic.

Are you planning to drive with a trailer for the first time and feeling uncertain? Look for a course in your area that can teach you how to operate a vehicle under these circumstances.

 

Automotive

What you need to know about road rage

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 7, 2023

By

Road rage can have severe consequences and lead to fatal crashes. That’s why it’s essential to take the necessary measures to remain calm while driving and know how to react if you’re the target of another driver’s aggression. Here are some things to keep in mind.

How to prevent road rage
Staying calm behind the wheel starts with good preparation. Give yourself enough time to get to where you’re going to avoid being in a hurry. That way, you won’t get stressed if the driver in front of you is moving too slowly, for example. It can also prevent you from making dangerous maneuvers to make up time, provoking other drivers.

It’s also vital to limit irritants by following the rules of the road and showing common courtesy to other drivers. For example, only honk the horn when necessary, use your turn signals, maintain a safe following distance, and don’t cut off other vehicles.

Defensive driving tips
The golden rule? Resist the urge to retaliate and provoke an angry driver. Ignore them, or if you’re worried, go to a police station or public place. Above all, don’t pull over, get out of your car or go straight home, as you could be followed. Call 911 and describe the person and vehicle.

Finally, remember that anyone can make a mistake and unintentionally do something frustrating or dangerous. If you do something wrong, apologize. If someone else does something irritating, take a few deep breaths. Getting angry is pointless and will only make things worse.

Automotive

6 dangers of summer driving

Published

4 weeks ago

on

May 31, 2023

By

Summer driving can be fun. However, the warm season brings challenges on the road. Here are six to keep in mind.

1. Sun. Beware of glare, especially at sunrise and sunset. Adjust your speed, wear good sunglasses, and clean your windshield regularly.

2. Fog. On top of reducing visibility and potentially camouflaging obstacles, dense fog can make the road slippery. Slow down and turn on your low beams, not your emergency flashers.

3. Thunderstorms. Reduced visibility, water accumulation, and high winds are all crash risk factors. Slow down and turn off cruise control to avoid hydroplaning and stay away from power lines.

4. Flip flops. Driving with sandals isn’t against the law, but it can affect your driving. For example, one could get lodged under a pedal.

5. Propane. Summer is barbecue season! Propane is a hazardous material. Make sure you transport it in an approved container that’s secure, upright, and in a well-ventilated area.

6. Distractions. According to research conducted by Travelers Insurance, distracted driving increases by eight percent during the summer. Reduce distractions by programming your GPS before setting off, stopping to eat, and giving your passenger control of the music.

Don’t let an accident ruin your summer. Drive safe!

Automotive

Tips for preventing deer collisions

Published

1 month ago

on

May 28, 2023

By

Deer are common across North America and frequently cause motor vehicle accidents. Here are a few tips to minimize the risk of colliding with a deer this summer.

Be extra vigilant
Look for signs indicating deer crossings in the area. Slow down and make sure you scan the road and your surroundings. Be particularly careful on slopes, sharp turns, and in areas of dense vegetation; a deer could unexpectedly jump out of a bush.

Remember that the risk is more significant in October and November, as deer move around more during mating season. Plus, deer often travel in groups. Therefore, if you see one, slow down because there may be more.

Maximize your visibility
Keep your headlights and windows clean. Turn on your high beams when driving at night, except when passing oncoming vehicles. Ideally, avoid driving at dawn and dusk. Deer are more active at these times of day, and the low light can make it hard to see.

Finally, if you see a deer, slow down and try to scare it away — and warn other motorists — by flashing your headlights or honking your horn. Avoid hitting the animal without swerving out of your lane or making a sudden turn at the last second. This could cause a more severe accident.

Automotive

Get your car ready for summer road trippin’

Published

1 month ago

on

May 28, 2023

By

As winter nesting gives way to summer wanderlust, your plans turn to sunny days on the open road. Before mapping your course, make these checks to ensure your car is highway ready.

• Check your car’s performance with a tune-up. Make an appointment to have your vehicle professionally inspected. They’ll check all essential operating systems so that the only travel surprises will be fun ones.

• Wash your car, inside and out. Thorough cleaning does more for your driving experience than make you look good on the road. A clean interior helps gives you fresh, healthy air to breathe and keeps your spirits high when the drive feels long. A tidy console eliminates dangerous distractions and makes maps, mobile phones, and tasty milkshakes more accessible.

• Stock up on emergency essentials. Put together the gear you’ll need in case of a breakdown. Start with your spare tire and add blankets, flashlights, a water supply, and nonperishable food. Inspect your first aid kit and replace any outdated or missing items.

• Drive in comfort with perfect AC. If you haven’t used your car’s cooling system for several months, give it a go before hitting the road. If it’s not working as well as you remember, have your refrigerant topped up or replaced.

• Back up your GPS with analog maps. Be prepared for off-grid detours or loss of mobile service. Keep a selection of paper maps in the glove box if the situation calls for some old-school navigation.

Finally, don’t forget the fun stuff. Stock up on snacks, compile your playlists, and keep a few car-friendly games within easy reach.

