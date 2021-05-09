How to drop out of a hiring process

Are you being considered for a job that you now realize isn’t a good fit? Here are three tips to help you withdraw your candidacy without damaging your reputation.

1. Do it as soon as possible

After going through the interview process, you may realize that the position or company isn’t what you thought. You can take a few days to decide, but it’s best to let the recruiter know sooner rather than later to avoid wasting their time.

2. Confirm it in writing

You may want to announce your withdrawal over the phone if that’s been your primary means of communication with the recruiter. However, you should always follow up in writing. A simple email thanking the recruiter for their time and consideration will help keep the door open for future opportunities.

3. Provide a brief explanation

Avoid getting bogged down in the details about your decision to withdraw. If you’ve accepted a job elsewhere, you can mention it but don’t specify the company or position. If you don’t like the company culture, simply state that you don’t feel the position is a good fit for you at this time. If you’re not satisfied with the proposed salary or benefits, reaffirm your interest in the company before specifying your reason for the refusal.

By following these tips, you should be able to drop out of the hiring process without burning any bridges. This is particularly important if you want to apply for another position with the company at a later date.