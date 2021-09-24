How to effectively discipline your dog

Is your dog behaving badly? While it can be tempting to scream, yell and get angry, these methods of punishment are ineffective and can be detrimental to your dog’s well-being. Instead, try using these techniques.

Reward good behavior

Positive reinforcement works better than traditional punishments. Condition your dog to behave appropriately by giving them treats and belly rubs when they do the right thing. Dogs like to please their owners, and they’ll work hard to keep you happy.

Punish bad behavior immediately

To be effective, punishments should be doled out directly following the undesirable behavior. If you weren’t there to witness the misdemeanor, don’t try to punish your dog after the fact. They won’t understand why they’re being disciplined, and doing so may create fear and anxiety that could lead to aggression.

Employ the power of redirection

The best way to discipline your dog is to correct their behavior. For example, if you catch your dog chewing on your shoe, say “No” and remove it from their mouth. Present them with one of their toys and praise them when they begin chewing on it instead.

In addition, it’s useful to understand that pets often act out when they’re bored. Keeping your dog active will often help get rid of pent-up energy and prevent bad behavior.

Lastly, you should never hurt, shake or intimidate your dog. If you feel like your pup is out of control, consult a professional dog behaviorist for help.