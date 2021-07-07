How to encourage your child to be more independent

In order for children to develop their problem-solving skills, improve their self-esteem and ultimately be academically successful, they need to learn to be independent. Here are some ways to encourage your children to do more on their own.

• Assign your children an increasing number of responsibilities according to their age, abilities, and maturity level. Avoid giving them too many new duties at once or choosing tasks for which they don’t have all the necessary skills yet.

• When you assign your children a new responsibility, take the time to clearly explain how to complete the task. Supervise them the first few times, but avoid stepping in to do the job yourself. Remember to be patient, and repeat instructions if necessary.

• If a task is particularly challenging, break it down into several steps. This will help prevent your children from getting discouraged. If they encounter a problem, guide them to a solution by asking questions rather than immediately providing an answer.

• Create a chart or calendar outlining your children’s responsibilities (setting the table, helping do the groceries, brushing their teeth, etc.). If your children can’t read yet, use pictures or symbols to help them keep track of their chores.

Finally, remember to highlight your child’s successes, and praise them for trying even if things don’t go as planned.