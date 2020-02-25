How to feature bright colors in your wedding

An increasing number of brides and grooms are incorporating bright colors into their wedding outfits and decor. Here’s how to do the same.

Choose the right color

While red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet look great on a rainbow, it may be overwhelming to use them all at your wedding. Instead, choose only one or two of your favorite colors.

Or, choose colors based on the meaning behind them and the feelings they evoke. For example, green is the color of renewal and balance, while blue calls to mind feelings of serenity and peace.

Use color judiciously

Incorporating colors into your wedding doesn’t mean everything should be bright and bold. Instead, favor neutrals and use your chosen hue as an accent here and there. The bride’s bouquet, bridesmaids’ dresses, centerpieces and the groom and groomsmen’s ties are perfect places to inject a vibrant shade.

For a look that’s rich and voluptuous, be sure to use different shades and textures of your chosen color.