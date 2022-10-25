How to find a job you’ll love

The saying goes: “if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.” If you’re looking for your dream job, here are some tips for setting you in the right direction.

• Identify your passions. Discover your interests by asking yourself the right questions. What websites do you visit when you want to relax? What types of movies or books do you enjoy? When was the last time you put extra effort into something, personally or professionally? Your answers may provide insight into what you love.

• Set salary and money aside. Concentrating too much on salary expectations may mean missing out on jobs you’d love. Pretend you don’t have any financial commitments. What would you do? You may find you’d be willing to work longer hours at reduced pay if you’re in an environment that motivates and engages you.

• Seek advice. Your friends and family know you best. Therefore, ask them for their opinions on your perfect job. They may see qualities in you that you’ve downplayed, like public speaking or cooking. Moreover, meeting with a career counselor can help identify industries or roles you may have overlooked.

• Know your values. If you love being outside in nature, you may not find an office job fulfilling. On the other hand, if you value having free evenings and weekends, then a Monday-to-Friday job may suit your lifestyle best.

Once you’ve identified your preferences, find ways to put them to work. Volunteer, take classes, or earn certifications in those areas. Do some research into companies and job opportunities in your fields of interest.