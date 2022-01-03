How to find the right professional for your renovation work

Do you want to gut your bathroom, renovate your kitchen or knock down a wall? Whether your renovation project is big or small, it’s important to work with a licensed professional you can trust. Here are four tips to help you find the right person for the job.

1. Make sure they have the required licensing

Before hiring a renovation specialist, it’s important to verify if they have the required licensing. You can look up the company on the Contractors State License Board to ensure it has a valid license. You can also verify that the business is legitimate by consulting the Secretary of State website where you live.

2. Ensure there are no complaints filed

For peace of mind, you should hire a renovation specialist with a clean track record. You can conduct a search on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website to find out if any official complaints have been filed against them. Make sure you take any negative comments made online with a grain of salt, as they’re not official.

3. Compare at least three quotes

To make an informed decision, you should meet with at least three professionals and have them each prepare a detailed quote. You can then compare them at your leisure and determine which one suits your needs and budget.

4. Listen to your gut

It’s important to hire someone you trust. Are they respectful? Do they ask relevant questions and provide detailed answers? If the pricing and timeline meet your needs, listen to your instincts when choosing a renovation specialist.