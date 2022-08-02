Interesting Things to Know
How to fit and use a backpack
Students of all ages use backpacks. On top of choosing a model that’s well-suited to your child’s needs, you must ensure it’s used correctly to prevent back injuries. Here’s how.
• Check the height. The backpack shouldn’t exceed your child’s shoulder height. It must also rest on the hips, not on the buttocks.
• Adjust the shoulder straps. These straps carry most of the weight and must be adjusted to prevent friction between the material and your child’s neck. Moreover, they mustn’t cut off blood circulation under the arms. Your child must be able to move their arms freely.
• Use other belts and straps. Use the various belts and straps to keep the bag close to the body while allowing enough room to slip a hand between your child’s back and the pack. Hip straps help distribute the bag’s weight and keep it securely in place.
• Distribute weight evenly. The bag should sit on both shoulders and have a balanced weight to prevent injury. Store heavy objects as close as possible to the back and at the bottom of the bag. Distribute the weight evenly among the pockets and side nets.
If your child complains of pain or changes their gait while carrying their backpack, check its contents and adjust the straps.
Interesting Things to Know
Classes and activities for all tastes
Back-to-school season is a time for kids to get back into their routines. It’s also time for folks of all ages to discover new and exciting hobbies and activities. Personal development classes, workshops, and other diversions can spice up your life as you head into the cooler months.
Endless options
Do your kids’ tastes vary from classical ballet to science experiments? Do they like karate and hockey, sailing, canvas painting, athletics, and scouting?
What about you? Do you live for aerobics, sewing, playing violin, bouldering, or learning foreign languages? Are you interested in improving your time management skills, mastering a new software program, or learning public speaking techniques?
Factors to consider
You don’t want your child to give up in disappointment after joining a new class or sports team. Therefore, it’s important to consider their age and skill level. Moreover, choose an activity that’s in line with your child’s habits and interests to ensure it meets their expectations. If in doubt, ask if your child can participate in a demo class or observe a practice before joining.
Also, make sure the activity is compatible with your family’s routine. For example, choose a class with a duration, frequency, and schedule that’s consistent with your existing time commitments. Additionally, try to select activities located close to home or school.
Lastly, recreational activities are a great way to have fun, unwind and reduce stress while staying fit and learning something new. Register yourself and your kids now for a fun-filled fall season.
Interesting Things to Know
Apple makes big leap into the finance industry
Apple’s newly designed MacBook Air stole the show at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (AWDC) back in June, but the most important announcement may have been Apple’s intention to get directly involved in finance and lending with Apple Pay Later.
The tech giant already runs a payment platform called Apple Pay, which allows users to use their smartphone as a wallet and debit card. Simply scan your phone, and you can quickly make payments. However, Apple Pay leans on traditional debit and credit cards. Then there’s the Apple Card credit card, but that’s run by Goldman Sachs.
With Apple Pay Later, Apple will directly extend credit to qualified customers. You can buy an Apple product – that shiny new MacBook Air or the next-generation iPhone – and then pay it off in installments. For now, Apple’s model will break the payment down into four equal parts. Apple itself will assume the risks of lending.
As of June, Apple was the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of approximately $2.2 trillion. And at one point, Apple’s market cap approached a whopping $3 trillion. To put that in perspective, Italy’s gross domestic product has hovered around $2 trillion over the past few years. Apple also has more than $50 billion in cash, enough to buy Ford Motor Company outright.
The Apple Pay Later announcement created some waves but wasn’t particularly surprising. Cash in hand is great for consumers, but when it comes to businesses, investors want to see money invested, not wasting away. Apple has been aggressively looking for new areas to expand into and has also been handing out dividends to reward investors. Apple Pay Later marks another aggressive move — one investors will watch closely.
Interesting Things to Know
3 lunchbox safety rules
One of the biggest advantages of a boxed lunch is that your children can enjoy a homemade meal. Here are three handy rules to protect your children from food poisoning and keep their food fresh.
1. Keep food cool. Lunchbox contents can be kept cold right up to the moment they’re eaten with the help of one or two ice packs. You can also add a frozen water bottle or drink to your child’s meal.
2. Use correct containers. If a meal must be heated up, put it in an airtight and microwave-safe container. An insulated container, like a Thermos, is another way to serve hot food, especially if a microwave isn’t available. First, fill the container with hot water and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then, after pouring out the water, add the hot meal before sealing the Thermos.
3. Clean the lunchbox regularly. You should sanitize your child’s lunchbox several times per week by washing it with soap and hot water. If you notice an unpleasant smell, use a water and baking soda solution to get rid of it.
Are you looking for a new lunchbox for your child? Choose a model that lets you separate cold and warm foods.
Interesting Things to Know
Making sense of bots and algorithms
Don’t freak out, but there’s a good chance that bots have been spying on you. In fact, it’s possible that bots are snooping through your social media, looking at your browser history, and scouring any websites you own even as you read this article.
In the information age, bots and algorithms govern much of the digital world, and without them, many services folks use might not work — or at least would work differently.
Many technology companies now use a huge number of algorithms to guide the functioning of various software and hardware platforms. Log onto Twitter or Facebook, and you’ll be presented with a variety of posts, including trending stories and activities by your friends.
Bots, which are small software programs that scan data, use algorithms to figure out what to present to you.
Think back to your high school science classes and you might remember using algorithms to get bits of data — say, the acceleration of an object in motion. Then you may have plugged that data into another formula, like one to measure force upon impact.
Bots work similarly. They use numerous algorithms to gather and analyze data. A bot might use one algorithm to gather a bunch of data, say regarding shares and engagement on a social media platform. This data could then be plugged into other bots and algorithms, perhaps one that looks at geographical location and keywords that are trending in news sources. Another bot might look at your past posts to figure out topics you’re interested in. Working together, these bots could figure out what info to present to you.
Anyone who knows how the algorithms work could use that information to game the system. Folks with an intuitive feel for social media may grasp what’s trending without needing to worry about the specifics of bots and algorithms. Another organization, however, might try to uncover how the algorithms work to push their own agenda.
The controversy today is whether social media has constructed algorithms to allow only one point of view.
You see an algorithm and a bot at work if Facebook fact-checks your posts. If Facebook never fact-checks your posts, you fit well into what the algorithm will allow.
Interesting Things to Know
August Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Jack O’Connell, 32, actor (Unbroken), Alvaston, Derby, England, 1990.
2 – Edward Furlong, 45, actor (Terminator 2), Glendale, CA,1977.
3 – Martha Stewart, 81, television personality (Martha Stewart Living), Nutley, NJ, 1941.
4 – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, former actress (Suits), born Rachel Meghan Markle, Los Angeles, CA, 1981.
5 – Jonathan Silverman, 56, actor (The Single Guy), Los Angeles, CA, 1966.
6 – Peter Bonerz, 84, actor (The Bob Newhart Show), Portsmouth, NH, 1938.
7 – Michael Shannon, 48, actor (Boardwalk Empire), Lexington, KY, 1974.
8 – Roger Federer, 41, tennis player, Basel, Switzerland,
9 – Jessica Capshaw, 46, actress (Grey’s Anatomy), Columbia, MO, 1976.
10 – Angie Harmon, 50, actress (Law & Order), Dallas, TX, 1972.
11 – Chris Hemsworth, 39, actor (The Avengers), Melbourne, Australia, 1983.
12 – Cara Delevingne, 30, model, actress (Suicide Squad), London, England, 1992.
13 – Kathleen Battle, 74, opera singer, Portsmouth, OH, 1948.
14 – Tim Tebow, 35, sportscaster, football player, Manila, Philippines, 1987.
15 – Anthony Anderson, 52, actor (Law & Order), writer, producer, Los Angeles, CA, 1970.
16 – Taika Waititi, 47, actor (What We Do in the Shadows), comedian, Wellington, New Zealand, 1975.
17 – Julian Fellowes, 73, producer (Downton Abbey), Cairo, Egypt, 1949.
18 – Andy Samberg, 44, comedian, actor (Saturday Night Live), Mill Valley, CA, 1978.
19 – Erika Christensen, 40, actress (Parenthood), Seattle, WA, 1982.
20 – Demi Lovato, 30, singer, actress (Camp Rock), Dallas, TX, 1992.
21 – Hayden Panettiere, 33, actress (Heroes), Palisades, NY, 1989.
22 – Cindy Williams, 74, actress (Laverne & Shirley), Van Nuys, CA, 1948.
23 – Jay Mohr, 52, actor (Jerry Maguire), comedian, Verona, NJ 1970.
24 – Alexander McCall Smith, 74, author, Bulawayo, Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), 1948.
25 – Blair Underwood, 58, actor (L.A. Law), Tacoma, WA, 1964.
26 – John Mulaney, 40, comedian, writer (Saturday Night Live), Chicago, IL, 1982.
27 – Sarah Chalke, 46, actress (Roseanne), Ottawa, ON, Canada, 1976.
28 – Quvenzhane Wallis, 19, actress (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Houma, LA, 2003.
29 – Lea Michele, 36, actress (Glee), the Bronx, NY, 1986.
30 – Michael Chiklis, 59, actor (The Shield), Lowell, MA, 1963.
31 – Sara Ramirez, 47, actress (Grey’s Anatomy), Mazatlan, Mexico, 1975.
Interesting Things to Know
What to bring to an outdoor festival
Whether it’s your first or 15th festival, there are a number of items you should have on hand. Here’s what to bring.
The essentials
Sunscreen, sunglasses, and an insulated water bottle should be at the top of your summer festival checklist. You should also bring facial tissues and lip balm. Wet wipes are practical for washing your hands and cleaning up small messes. Bring some cash as well in case the kiosks on site don’t accept debit or credit cards.
The right clothing
Check the forecast and prepare for all potential weather conditions. A hat, sweater, windbreaker, and rain jacket will help protect you from the elements and ensure that a little rain won’t spoil your fun. Toss in a blanket as well to sit on during the day and curl up with at night.
The camera
Whether it’s a cellphone or digital camera, you should bring a device to capture memories of your festival experience. Make sure it’s fully charged and free up as much storage space as possible. To ensure you don’t miss a single moment, pack an extra memory card and a portable charger.
The little extras
A pair of binoculars will allow you to have a good view of the stage no matter where you’re standing. For optimal comfort, consider bringing folding chairs and a cooler, but only if these items are permitted on site.
Finally, if you purchased your tickets in advance, make sure you don’t leave the house without them.
COVID-19
For a safe and fun experience, familiarize yourself with the current public health measures before arriving at the venue, and make sure to bring any required documentation.
Wind: 4mph WSW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 8
93/70°F
90/70°F