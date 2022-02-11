How to fix minor cracks in your home’s foundation

Hot tubs are perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a busy day. They can also help soothe sore muscles and joints. If you want to purchase a hot tub for your backyard, here are four things to think about.

1. Insulation

Look for a hot tub with full-foam or multi-density foam insulation. The higher quality of the insulation, the more efficiently your hot tub will be at heating and keeping the water hot. This is especially important if you plan on using your hot tub in the winter.

2. Seats

To determine the right number of seats for your hot tub, think about how many people will regularly use it, as well as how often you plan to invite friends over for a soak. Just keep in mind that the more seats the hot tub have, the more expensive it will be.

3. Jets

Ideally, you want a hot tub with powerful jets that mix the correct amount of water and air. You may also want to think about the size of the jets. For example, jets with small openings generally feel more powerful, however, they target less surface area than those with large openings. Keep in mind, you don’t want a tub that’s brimming with jets, as this could lead to a decrease in water pressure.

4. Pumps

Look for a hot tub that uses several high-pressure pumps to power the jets. However, keep in mind that more horsepower and more pumps aren’t always best as they’ll consume enormous amounts of energy. The ideal hot tub will have a good jet to horsepower ratio for ideal efficiency and jet strength.

Lastly, although your hot tub doesn’t need all the bells and whistles, you can ask your dealer about additional options such as Bluetooth audio, interior and exterior LED lights, and various water features. These little extras might just seal the deal.