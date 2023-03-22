How to fix scratches on your car the easy way

No matter how well you maintain your car, minor scratches are bound to happen. The good news is that there’s an easy way to fix them, and you don’t have to be an auto body technician. Here’s what you’ll need from your local auto parts store:

• A can of clear coat

• Polishing compound

• Fine sandpaper

• Touch-up paint

• A clean cloth

• Car wax

• Soap

Guide

Follow these steps to eliminate scratches:

1. Wash your car with soap and water, especially around the damaged areas you want to fix. Dry it thoroughly. The products will adhere better to a clean vehicle.

2. Using fine-grit sandpaper, sand the scratched areas until the paint is level with the deepest part of the scratch.

3. Find the paint shade that matches your car exactly. Distribute it evenly with a cotton swab. Allow the paint to dry completely.

4. Sand the touchup paint until smooth and level with the surrounding area.

5. Apply a layer of clear coat, and let it dry for 10 minutes. Apply another layer of clear coat and wait an hour to let it dry completely.

6. Sand the area with fine-grit sandpaper and apply the polishing compound. Dab a small amount on a clean cloth and apply it circularly to smooth the area.

7. Apply car wax to the painted area to make it shine and protect the paint.

If you don’t have the time to fix the scratches on your car, visit your local auto body repair shop.