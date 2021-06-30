How to fly a kite

Kites come in a variety of shapes and colors as well as different price points. However, any model can provide hours of fun. Here’s what you need to do.

Choose a kite

When kite shopping at a specialized store, the salesperson can usually help you make an informed decision. They’ll be able to tell you about any unique features and suggest models that suit your height, experience, preferences, and budget.

Kite frames and fabrics can be made of various materials, and each type has its advantages. The combination of materials you should choose depends on how you plan to fly your kite. If you have experience and want an extremely responsive model, an acrobatic kite with two or even four lines is a must. For a beginner or young child, a single-line kite will be much easier to maneuver.

Find a good spot

Once you’ve found the perfect kite, you’ll probably want to get it up in the air as soon as possible. However, you must first find a spot that meets the following criteria:

• The ground is fairly flat

• There are no large obstacles, such as buildings, that block the wind

• There’s plenty of open space, such as in a park or at the beach

• There are no trees or powerlines nearby

Once you’ve got a kite and found the perfect spot, all you have to do is wait for a windy day to try it out.