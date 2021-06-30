Interesting Things to Know
How to fly a kite
Kites come in a variety of shapes and colors as well as different price points. However, any model can provide hours of fun. Here’s what you need to do.
Choose a kite
When kite shopping at a specialized store, the salesperson can usually help you make an informed decision. They’ll be able to tell you about any unique features and suggest models that suit your height, experience, preferences, and budget.
Kite frames and fabrics can be made of various materials, and each type has its advantages. The combination of materials you should choose depends on how you plan to fly your kite. If you have experience and want an extremely responsive model, an acrobatic kite with two or even four lines is a must. For a beginner or young child, a single-line kite will be much easier to maneuver.
Find a good spot
Once you’ve found the perfect kite, you’ll probably want to get it up in the air as soon as possible. However, you must first find a spot that meets the following criteria:
• The ground is fairly flat
• There are no large obstacles, such as buildings, that block the wind
• There’s plenty of open space, such as in a park or at the beach
• There are no trees or powerlines nearby
Once you’ve got a kite and found the perfect spot, all you have to do is wait for a windy day to try it out.
Understanding egg cartons
Eggs aren’t simply brown or white anymore; they come with many labels and designations. If you’re unsure about which type you should be buying, here’s a handy guide to help you make an informed decision.
Cage-free
Cage-free eggs come from hens that aren’t confined to small cages known as battery cages. These chickens are given at least one square foot of floor space in which to move around and spread their wings. However, they can’t go outdoors.
Free run
Free-run eggs come from hens that are allowed to roam the entire barn floor and are given areas to perch and nest. However, these hens aren’t generally given the freedom to go outdoors.
Free-range
Free-range eggs come from hens that are allowed to wander around the entire barn floor. They also have access to at least two square feet of outdoor roaming space when the weather permits.
Organic
Organic eggs come from hens raised in a free-range system with ample access to the outdoors. In addition, these hens are fed organic feed that doesn’t contain hormones, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms.
Pasture-raised
Pasture-raised eggs come from hens that are given at least 108 square feet each of outdoor roaming space and are free to graze on pasture for at least six hours a day. Furthermore, these hens aren’t allowed to be fed antibiotics or hormones in their supplemental feed.
Now that you know a bit more about these terms, you can make an educated decision about which carton of eggs to buy.
Kids’ Corner: 5 great female inventors and what they invented
Marie Curie was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize, and she was famous for her research on radioactivity. Here are five more brilliant women who were pioneers in their field.
1. Hedy Lamarr
During the Second World War, this Austrian actress invented a system that prevented enemy ships from jamming torpedo guidance signals. This encryption technology is considered an antecedent of secure Wi-Fi.
2. Mary Anderson
Without this American, driving would be a lot more dangerous. This is because she invented the first automatic windshield wipers. Thanks to Mary Anderson, drivers no longer have to get out of their car to clear their front window by hand.
3. Josephine Cochrane
Another American inventor, this woman made life easier for families by reducing the amount of time spent washing dishes. She did this by inventing the first dishwasher.
4. Melitta Bentz
Coffee might not be as popular as it is today without this German woman’s invention. Since she didn’t like to have coffee grounds floating in her drink, she came up with an innovative solution: the coffee filter.
5. Maria Beasley
This inventor from Philadelphia made improvements to the life raft that helped save many people who were aboard the Titanic when it sank. Unfortunately, there weren’t enough rafts available on the ship to save everyone.
If you want to learn more about these creative women, visit your local library.
Kids’ Corner: 12 fun solo activities you can do outside
Do you often play alone outside? If so, here are 12 fun things you can do to keep from getting bored:
1. Blow bubbles or use a bubble wand
2. Create chalk art on the driveway or sidewalk
3. Dribble a basketball or soccer ball, or take practice shots
4. Collect leaves, rocks, pine cones, and other supplies for making crafts
5. Look for bugs like ants and butterflies, and observe them
6. Play hopscotch (get creative with the pattern to mix things up)
7. Learn how to spin, walk and skip with a hula-hoop
8. Jump rope to see how long you can skip without stopping
9. Build a sandcastle
10. Take pictures of things in nature
11. Play tennis against a wall (just make sure to stay away from any windows)
12. See how many times in a row you can bounce a birdie off a badminton racket
There are plenty of ways to have fun on your own. All it takes is a bit of creativity.
Summer ice cream
If you need a distraction from the stress of living through a pandemic, visiting your local ice cream shop for a guilt-free treat may do the trick.
There are many kinds of cold sweets to sample including soft ice cream, hard ice cream, sorbet, parfaits, slushies, sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, popsicles, and more. There’s bound to be something for everyone.
What’s your favorite cold treat?
The top 3 dog breeds for farms
Dogs make a great addition to any farm. They can help with herding cattle, guarding livestock, and chasing away pesky rodents. If you’re thinking about adding a new member to your family, consider one of these three breeds.
1. Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are guard dogs through and through. Since they were bred to watch over the livestock and live with them year-round, these canines are incredibly loyal yet independent protectors. They also have a thick coat, which makes it easy for them to live outdoors in all types of weather. The Great Pyrenees is an extremely friendly and laid-back dog that can be a great companion for the entire family.
2. Border collie
Border collies are one of the dogs most suited for farms because they’re extremely smart, hard-working, and aim to please. They’re energetic and need daily activity and exercise, making them well-suited to the physical demands of working on a farm. Border collies are also notoriously easy to train and great around children.
3. Australian cattle dog
Because of their small and compact size, Australian cattle dogs make great herding dogs or ratters. They have boundless energy and thrive in an environment where they have a job. They’re eager to be involved in just about any farm activity and form a deep bond with their owners.
Besides being great companions, dogs can make your daily tasks and chores on the farm easier and more enjoyable.
How to choose a kayak
If you want to purchase a kayak to paddle along lakes, rivers, or the ocean, here are some things to consider.
Use
There are different types of kayaks available, and each is designed with a specific environment in mind. For this reason, you should first determine where and how you plan to use your boat. Will you be taking long trips on the ocean or short excursions on small lakes and rivers? If you plan on fishing, some kayaks come equipped with additional features such as rod holders and accessory mounts. If you’ll be kayaking with a partner, a tandem model could be a good choice.
Seat
There are sit-in and sit-on-top kayaks. The sit-in ones have an open cockpit inside the hull, and once you get in, you have to slide your legs under the deck. This helps keep cold breezes and water out of the boat. Conversely, sit-on-top kayaks have an open cockpit which makes them more stable. This also makes getting on and off them easier.
Dimensions
The kayak’s length, width, and depth will affect its speed and maneuverability. Shorter models are easier to carry, but longer ones are faster and have more storage space. The depth and weight of the kayak should suit your build and accommodate the equipment you want to carry.
Transportation
It’s important to remember that you’ll have to transport your kayak to the water. Rigid kayaks are heaviest but more durable, folding kayaks are lighter but lack speed, and inflatable kayaks are great for casual use but take more time to set up.
Once you’ve narrowed down your options, take the time to sit in a few different kayaks. This way you’ll ensure the one you choose is comfortable.
