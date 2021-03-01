How to follow the pegan diet

The pegan diet purports to focus on improving health by reducing inflammation and stabilizing blood sugar. Created by American physician Dr. Mark Hyman, it combines certain key principles from veganism and the paleolithic diet. Here’s a look at what the pegan diet entails.

Recommended food

Unlike veganism, this hybrid diet doesn’t prohibit eating meat. However, the pegan diet encourages eating grass-fed, pasture-raised sources of animal protein, and making meat a side dish rather than the main course. Fish and eggs are also permitted.

As for fruits and vegetables, they should make up three-quarters of your diet. However, low-sugar fruits and non-starchy vegetables are preferable. Gluten-free whole grains and sources of healthy fats, such as nuts and seeds, are allowed in limited quantities.

Restricted food

While the pegan diet is arguably less restrictive than a vegan or paleo diet, certain foods are strongly discouraged. These include:

• Gluten

• Sugar

• Processed foods

• Refined oils

• Food additives

• Dairy products

The diet also discourages eating most grains and legumes.

Pros and cons

On the plus side, the pegan diet focuses on consuming an abundance of healthy, nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, and fats. Eating these foods can help foster good heart health, prevent disease and reduce inflammation.

The downside is that the diet restricts a number of healthy foods, which can potentially result in nutritional deficiencies. It can also be an expensive and time-consuming diet to maintain.

Always keep in mind that before you make a significant change to your diet, you should consult with your doctor, a nutritionist, or a dietitian.