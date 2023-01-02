Health
How to get medical cannabis
Medical cannabis effectively treats the symptoms of many diseases and conditions, including arthritis, anxiety, migraines, epilepsy, and fibromyalgia. Medical cannabis use is now legal in 37 states. Here’s how to get a medical cannabis card if medical cannabis is legal in your state.
Make an appointment with a professional.
Schedule a consultation with your family doctor to discuss your request. They’ll determine if your condition requires the use of medicinal cannabis and discuss any possible risks or side effects.
Sign up for the cannabis registry.
In most cases, you must sign up for your state’s medical cannabis registry by creating an online account and uploading your doctor’s approval. You’ll likely have to pay a fee to receive a medical cannabis card.
Find an authorized dispensary.
Once you have your medical cannabis card, you can visit a licensed dispensary in your state to purchase medical cannabis.
In most states, medical cannabis cards are only valid for a specific period. Keep track of your card’s expiration date and familiarize yourself with your state’s renewal process.
If you have any questions, talk to your family doctor or one specializing in medical cannabis.
Health
Exercising while sick: Dos and don’ts
Regular exercise is a healthy choice for most people and a great way to shake off winter gloom. But when common winter illnesses hit, sometimes the healthiest choice is to stay home and rest.
Here are basic tips to help exercisers know when to grab their shoes and when to head back to bed.
DO: the neck check. Suppose your symptoms are all above your neck, such as a stuffy nose or mild headache. In that case, it’s probably fine to exercise, said Thomas Weidner, professor of athletic training at Ball State University, in an interview with the New York Times. Multiple studies have shown that exercise does not worsen cold symptoms or lengthen illnesses.
DON’T: hit the gym if you have any symptoms below the neck, including hacking coughs, nausea, upset stomach, fatigue, or body aches. Stay home instead and get some rest.
DO: take it easy. According to health.com, it might be a good idea to scale back the intensity if you’re used to high-impact workouts. A 20-minute walk is a good choice if you’re a little under the weather, and it may alleviate your cold symptoms.
DON’T: power through a fever or worsening symptoms. You should be fever-free for at least 24 hours before you consider working out again, and if you ever start to feel worse during your workouts, consider that a sign from your body that it’s time to rest.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, you should see a doctor if your winter cold doesn’t improve, worsens, or if you develop new symptoms.
Health
Four tips to help seniors stay warm in winter
Seniors are sensitive to the cold due to metabolic changes that make it difficult for them to generate enough heat. Here are four tips for staying warm this winter.
1. Adjust the heat
Set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature. If you want to keep your electricity bill down, increase the heat in rooms you frequently use and lower it everywhere else.
2. Dress appropriately
Wear wool clothing as much as possible. This material keeps you warmer than fabrics like cotton and polyester. Don’t forget to keep your hands, feet, and head covered too. This is where you lose most of your body heat. Plus, wearing thick socks and slippers will prevent your feet from touching cold floors.
Wear several layers of clothing to ensure you stay warm when going outdoors.
3. Eat well
To stay warm, your body needs to burn a fair amount of calories. Consequently, eating a balanced diet can help you fight the cold. Be sure to eat hot, hearty meals and drink plenty of water. Sipping herbal tea throughout the day is a great way to stay warm and hydrated.
4. Use accessories
If necessary, use a heated blanket when watching TV or put a hot water bottle in your bed a few minutes before you go to sleep.
If, despite your best efforts, you still struggle to stay warm, make sure to consult your doctor.
Health
What you need to know about age-related hearing loss
Hearing problems can affect people of all ages. However, age-related hearing loss, or presbycusis, affects nearly half of all people who are 75 and older. Here’s what you need to know about hearing loss as you get older.
Cell degeneration
The tiny hair cells inside your ear can become damaged or die as you age. Unfortunately, this causes progressive hearing loss.
However, hearing issues can also develop if the nerve pathways that carry information to your brain become less efficient. This can occur due to hereditary factors, various health conditions, and taking certain medications.
In addition, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease can accelerate hearing loss.
High-pitched sounds
Cell degeneration mainly affects the part of your ear responsible for hearing high-pitched sounds. Consequently, if you have presbycusis, you may be able to hear low-pitched noises but not register high-pitched ones. Your brain will therefore need to work extra hard to fill in the information gaps, which can make communication difficult.
Regrettably, age-related hearing loss is permanent. However, solutions like wearing hearing aids can improve your quality of life.
To have your hearing tested, consult an audiologist.
Health
How to prioritize R & R during the holidays
If you have several days off around Christmas, be sure to take advantage of the available downtime. Giving yourself a well-deserved break is sure to do you good.
Set aside time for yourself
While you may have parties and other events to attend during the holiday season, consider blocking off a few days to rest and recharge simply. To ensure there’s enough time to pamper yourself and get a much-needed break, feel free to turn down one or more invitations
Plan activities you enjoy
Taking a breather doesn’t have to mean sitting at home and doing nothing. You can focus on whatever you enjoy most, whether it’s relaxing, moving your body, or going out with friends. Consider out¬door activities like skating, skiing, and sledding as well as indoor ones like watching a movie or reading a book.
Remember, getting downtime is essential for your health and well-being. Take it easy, and have a wonderful holiday.
Health
Five benefits of stretching
Regular stretching provides numerous health benefits as you age, and when combined with other types of exercise, it can add years to your life. Here are five reasons to stretch regularly.
1. Improve flexibility
As you age, your muscles shorten and lose elasticity. Stretching keeps you flexible and helps you maintain your mobility.
2. Avert injuries
Stretching improves your balance and strength, which can reduce your risk of falling. This will likely help you feel more confident when moving around and performing your daily tasks.
3. Boost blood circulation
Stretching stimulates blood flow and increases the oxygen supply to your muscles.
4. Prevent diseases
Maintaining an active lifestyle and stretching regularly can reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers.
5. Reduce soreness
Stretching can help minimize aches and pains. Ask a health professional for advice on which exercises to perform to target specific areas of your body.
To reap these benefits, stretch at least several times a week or as much as every day to reap these benefits.
Health
Four ways to stay healthy through the holidays
The holiday season is all about enjoying good times and great food in the company of loved ones. Unfortunately, your usual fitness routine and eating habits are likely to be interrupted. To stay healthy during this festive time, do these four things.
1. Manage dietary choices.
While you may be tempted to sample every dish in front of you, try avoiding overeating. Remember to chew slowly and keep portion sizes reasonable. In addition, be sure to opt for fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains as much as possible.
2. Avoid food guilt
It’s normal to indulge in desserts, cocktails, and savory snacks during the holidays. Don’t deny yourself the pleasure of enjoying the holiday foods and beverages you love.
3. Get up and move
The virtues of exercise for the mind and body can’t be overstated. Among other things, it boosts your mood, reduces your risk of disease, and helps with weight management. During the holidays, find fun ways to stay active, like walking, dancing, skiing, ice skating, etc.
4. Take a moment to relax
Remember to set aside time to recharge your batteries. The holidays can be exhausting, especially if you have to entertain guests. Fortunately, there are many simple ways to unwind, like taking a bath, reading a novel, and listening to music.
In addition, if you’re worried about your health, schedule an appointment with your doctor. For minor ailments and over-the-counter remedies, consult a pharmacist.
