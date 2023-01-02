How to get medical cannabis

Medical cannabis effectively treats the symptoms of many diseases and conditions, including arthritis, anxiety, migraines, epilepsy, and fibromyalgia. Medical cannabis use is now legal in 37 states. Here’s how to get a medical cannabis card if medical cannabis is legal in your state.

Make an appointment with a professional.

Schedule a consultation with your family doctor to discuss your request. They’ll determine if your condition requires the use of medicinal cannabis and discuss any possible risks or side effects.

Sign up for the cannabis registry.

In most cases, you must sign up for your state’s medical cannabis registry by creating an online account and uploading your doctor’s approval. You’ll likely have to pay a fee to receive a medical cannabis card.

Find an authorized dispensary.

Once you have your medical cannabis card, you can visit a licensed dispensary in your state to purchase medical cannabis.

In most states, medical cannabis cards are only valid for a specific period. Keep track of your card’s expiration date and familiarize yourself with your state’s renewal process.

If you have any questions, talk to your family doctor or one specializing in medical cannabis.