How to get more responses to your job ads

You must have a well-written employment listing to attract the best candidates. Therefore, you must carefully distribute it to reach the type of talent you’re looking for while optimizing your recruiting budget. Here are a handful of ways to publicize your employment opportunities.

• Networks of colleagues and acquaintances. You or your employees may already know the ideal person.

• Government employment agencies. Their employment services can match you with suitable job seekers.

• Job fairs or employment expos. These events put you in direct contact with a variety of potential candidates.

• College or university placement services. Be the first to recruit new graduates.

• Recruiting agencies. Professional recruiters can provide you with a pool of preselected candidates that meet your requirements.

• Employment websites. These platforms provide high visibility and enable you to receive applications quickly and at any time of day.

• Publications. Consider posting in your local newspaper, especially if you’d prefer to hire from within your community.

• Your company’s website. Create a careers page on your website.

• Professional organizations. This resource helps talent within a specific discipline.

• Social media. Let the information circulate among your networks of followers and acquaintances.

Finally, don’t forget to advertise your employment opportunities internally.