How to get rid of your golf slice

Among amateur and intermediate golfers, slicing the ball is a common problem. Typically, it’s caused by an outside-to-inside swing path that leaves the clubface open at the moment of impact. This sends the ball careening off to the right if the golfer is right-handed. Here are some tips to help you eliminate your slice and send the ball straight down the fairway.

Adjust your setup

Many golfers line up with the ball too far forward in their stance. This leaves the clubface open at the moment of impact and prevents the golfer from properly releasing the club. To help get rid of your slice, experiment with moving the ball a bit further back in your stance.

Fix your grip



A good golf swing starts with a good grip. It’s common for players who slice the ball to have their top hand too far underneath the club, which results in an open clubface. As a rule, you want to be able to see three knuckles on your left hand.

Tuck in your elbow

If your grip and setup are fine, then the issue is likely with your swing. One of the most common swing mistakes among players who slice is flaring out their right elbow during the backswing. This pulls the club away from the body, resulting in an outside-to-inside swing. To ensure your club follows a straight path, keep your right elbow as close to your body as possible during your backswing.

If following this advice doesn’t deliver your ball onto the fairway, consider taking one or more lessons from a golf instructor. You’ll likely benefit from more personalized pointers.