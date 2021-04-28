Real Estate
How to get the best interest rates
You’ve decided to buy a home and, in doing your due diligence, are researching how to get the best interest rate on a mortgage.
It seems fairly straightforward: A good debt-to-income ratio and good credit score should result in the lowest rates, right?
Maybe, maybe not. Although these are two significant items, other factors also come into play. Some of these include:
* Type of loan. Research whether you qualify for special programs, including those geared toward first-time homebuyers and those aimed at helping people in certain professions to buy homes (think teachers, first responders, and veterans).
* Down payment. The amount of your down payment is likely to affect your interest rate, but it takes some calculating to decide what’s best for you. Will you be better off using a chunk of money to lower your rate, or could you put those funds to better use elsewhere, like in investments?
* Type of lender. Experts recommend shopping around among banks, credit unions, and online lenders to find the best product for you. A 2019 NerdWallet analysis found that a borrower who compares five lenders could save more than $400 in interest in the loan’s first 12 months.
* Property location. Certain loan types, like USDA mortgages, offer lower interest rates and down payment assistance for properties in specific locations. And rural may not be as far away from civilization as you think.
* Duration of the loan. Instead of the standard 30-year mortgage, consider a 15-year mortgage instead. Lenders like the shorter term and often offer lower interest rates to incentivize borrowers. You’ll pay more per month, but you could save thousands over the lifetime of the loan.
Real Estate
What to investigate if you want to buy a condo
If you want to buy a condominium, you may not know where to start. Here are several things to consider if you intend to purchase this type of property.
The unit
Find out what’s included with your unit. Does it come with appliances, a parking space, or a storage locker? If you buy a brand-new unit, you’ll likely be able to choose some materials and features such as the countertops, flooring, and electrical components.
You should also ask whether there are regulations regarding how the unit can be decorated, renovated, or used.
The building
In addition to finding out what type of security features and amenities are included (gym, entertainment room, etc.), you should inquire about the building’s overall condition. If it’s an older property, make sure there aren’t any leaks.
Also, consider the demographic of the other residents. You’ll most likely want to live among people whose lifestyle is similar to your own.
The area
For many people, the best part about living in a condo is having access to an urban community with a variety of conveniences and sources of entertainment. Make sure everything you’re looking for is available nearby.
The board
Familiarize yourself with how the condo operates and read through minutes from past board meetings if you want to learn more. In particular, check to see if the condo corporation has a history of demanding one-time assessments to cover large repairs. If so, this suggests the board doesn’t properly manage the funds they receive on a monthly basis to anticipate expenses.
Finally, determine all the costs associated with owning a condo to ensure you can afford it. In addition to your mortgage, you’ll need to pay for condo fees, property taxes, insurance, utilities (if they’re not included), and upkeep of the unit.
Real Estate
6 tips for setting up a small kitchen
Do you need more room in your cramped kitchen? Here are six smart ideas to make the most of a small space.
1. Mount a rail to the wall. Use a support bar and hooks to hang utensils, measuring cups, pots, pans, oven mitts, cutting boards, and anything else you want to keep handy.
2. Hang shelves. Install them above the stove, fridge, countertop, and doorway. Shelves provide an easy storage solution for spices, bins of pasta, candy containers, fresh herbs, and more.
3. Opt for integrated design features. Built-in appliances or a trash chute incorporated into the countertop can help you make the most of a small space. Similarly, a slide-out shelf can extend your countertop surface.
4. Get two-in-one appliances. A combination oven, which acts as both an oven and a microwave, allows you to have a single appliance that can bake, grill, and reheat food. A microwave with a built-in hood is also a great option.
5. Install cabinets close to the ceiling. Build them high to maximize storage space, and use the top shelves for items you rely on less frequently. Just be sure to keep a folding stepladder nearby, so you can easily reach any item.
6. Invest in a portable cooktop. Some electric cooktops are as powerful as a standard stove, which makes them the perfect solution to save on counter space.
Additionally, considering brightening up the room with targeted lighting. Install strip lights and other fixtures near the prep space, sink, and cooking area.
Real Estate
3 tips to help you get approved for a mortgage
If you want to buy a home, you’ll probably need to take out a mortgage. Here are some tips to help you get approved.
1. Improve your credit score
Before you apply for a mortgage, review your credit score. This is the number lenders use to evaluate your credit risk and determine if you’re a good loan candidate. The higher your credit score, the better your mortgage rate is likely to be.
To improve your score, pay your bills on time, keep your credit balances low and reduce the amount of debt you owe.
2. Pay off debts and avoid incurring new ones
Another important factor that mortgage lenders look at is your debt-to-income ratio. The lower your debt is when compared to your income, the more likely you are to be approved for a home loan. In addition to paying off existing debts, you should reduce the amount of new debt you incur. Take a careful look at how you spend your money and figure out where you can cut back on expenses.
3. Save for the biggest down payment possible
The minimum down payment you need to get a mortgage is 3.5 percent of the home’s total cost. However, if you can afford it, a 20 percent down payment will lower the balance of your mortgage and alleviate the need for private mortgage insurance, thereby reducing your monthly payments.
If you don’t currently meet the requirements for a home loan, don’t give up. Instead, take steps to improve your financial situation and, once you’re in a better position, try again.
Real Estate
A space dedicated to your well-being is a must in 2021
Calm and inspiring spaces are becoming increasingly popular. To design your own little wellness retreat, choose a spot in your home that’s as removed as possible from all noise and activity.
Once you’ve selected a location, surround yourself with colors that evoke nature such as sky blue, forest green, and stone gray. Be sure to have at least one live plant nearby.
Additionally, consider including a comfortable chair, a soft mat, and decorative or meditation cushions. A lamp emitting a soft glow or a light fixture with a dimmer switch can be useful for lighting the space according to your preferences.
Once space is set up, use it for meditating, daydreaming, reading, breathing deeply, writing in a diary, or listening to music. In 2021, a respite from the stresses of everyday life may be exactly what you need.
Real Estate
Ask the Expert: How to read a mortgage loan estimate
When applying for a mortgage, one-and-done is not your best approach. You stand to save money if you shop around for the best loan for you, and this means you should know how to decipher the documents that come your way.
A mortgage loan estimate is a three-page form you receive after applying for a mortgage. A lender must provide you with a mortgage loan estimate within three business days of receiving your application — however, be aware that they have not yet approved or denied your loan application.
The form shows you what terms the lender expects to offer if you move forward. If you do move forward with your mortgage application, the lender will ask you for additional financial information. The document includes the estimated interest rate, monthly payment, and total closing costs, as well as information about the estimated costs of taxes and insurance.
It will also indicate whether the loan includes things like a prepayment penalty (for paying the loan off early) or whether the balance could increase even if payments are made on time (negative amortization).
Here are some components to which you should pay close attention:
* Check loan term, purpose, product, and loan type: Located near the top of the form, this information spells out the number of years (term), the purpose of the loan (i.e. purchase), product (such as fixed or variable rate), and loan type (i.e. Conventional, FHA, VA).
* Rate lock. Check whether the rate is locked or whether it can change between now and your closing.
* Prepayment penalty. Note whether the loan includes a penalty for paying it off early. This can cost you thousands.
* Balloon payment. A balloon payment is often considered risky. It’s a large one-time payment made at the end of the loan term. This type of loan usually includes lower payments during the life of the loan, but you need to be financially prepared to make that large payment at the end.
* Estimated monthly payment and estimated taxes, insurance, and assessments. Make sure everything adds up to a number you can pay. Sometimes taxes, insurance, and assessments are held in escrow for you. If not, make sure you have a plan to pay these bills when they arise, because they can be large lump-sum amounts.
* Estimated cash to close. This is cash you’ll need on hand at closing.
Real Estate
Virginia’s median home sales price jumps nearly 10%
According to the March 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the statewide median sales price was $335,000 in March, up 9.8% from a year ago.
Home prices have been rising quickly since last summer, and year-to-date home prices are up in nearly every local market across the commonwealth. This growth has been fueled by strong demand, limited inventory, and extremely low mortgage rates. Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD says, “In the current competitive market, many buyers are engaging in bidding wars, offering over list price, and making a range of concessions to improve their offers.”
There were 11,518 home sales in Virginia in March, about 1,000 more sales than in March 2020, an increase of 9.6%. However, Virginia’s dwindling inventory of available homes could cause a cooldown in the spring market. Supply is very limited across local markets—at the end of March 2021, there were just 15,787 active listings statewide, more than 13,000 fewer active listings than a year ago, a decline of 45.8%.
Going forward, comparing monthly home sales between 2020 and 2021 will be challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic upended the housing market last spring, and low mortgage rates fueled extraordinary demand through the spring and fall. Last year, in March 2020, home sales activity had not yet slowed.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full March 2021 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 2
66/43°F
70/46°F