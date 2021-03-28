How to get the cottagecore look at home

If you love wildflowers, crafting, embroidery, plants, and a fairytale-like esthetic, the cottagecore look may be right for you. This trendy style evokes the atmosphere, lifestyle, and romanticism of English country houses. Fortunately, you don’t have to live in a literal cottage to get the look. Here’s how to bring this design style into your home.

The walls

To create a dreamy and poetic atmosphere, paint the walls in pastel tones. Alternatively, apply a flowery wallpaper. Just make sure the print isn’t too busy, as this can overwhelm the space.

The floor

Whether it’s wood or ceramic, light flooring is a good fit for the cottagecore look. If you add a rug, consider choosing a white or beige macramé model.

The furniture

Wood, wicker, rattan, and other natural materials contribute to a country esthetic. Look for chairs, tables, beds, and other furniture made of these materials. Vintage and antique pieces are also on the theme.

The accents

Floral prints and botanical fabrics will set the right tone. Plants are a must but consider incorporating dried or fresh flowers into space as well. Handmade items, vintage dishware, and folk art pieces are also a good fit.

To create the cottagecore look in your home, visit shops and antique dealers in your area.