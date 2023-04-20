How to get your affairs in order: advance care planning

If you become sick or disabled, you may be unable to make health care, financial and legal decisions on your own. That’s why planning is crucial in preparing for the future. Here are a few things you can do to prepare for a medical emergency.

Start now

Don’t wait to talk to loved ones about your wishes. Start now and have these discussions while they can help you make decisions. Appoint a power of attorney or health care proxy and ensure they agree to their roles and know your directives.

Put everything in one place

Put all your important papers in one place, including your will, trusts, health care directives, financial records, and contact information for your lawyers, doctors, and financial advisers. Tell someone you trust where everything is, whether these documents are at home or in a safety deposit box.

Update your records

Go through your documents and make any necessary updates. Do this once a year or whenever you experience a significant life change, such as moving to a new home.

Give permission

Give your doctor and lawyer permission to speak with a designated caregiver in an emergency. Furthermore, arrange with your bank to give a trusted friend or family member access to your safety deposit box.

Plan your funeral

Arrange and pre-pay for your funeral, burial, or cremation to reduce anxiety and the burden and cost for loved ones.

Even if you’re not sick now, gathering as much information as possible and preparing to make things easier for everyone in an emergency is crucial.