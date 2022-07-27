Interesting Things to Know
How to give and receive a compliment
Basics first: Be sincere and don’t make the compliment too big or too small.
Be specific. Don’t say you’re good at your job, say it was a great report.
Show impact. Explain how the person positively impacted you.
If you receive a compliment, just say thank you. Don’t make a self-deprecating remark or feel you have to give a compliment in return.
- We like to get compliments from fellow workers and the boss.
- Both men and women need compliments at home. Give compliments for little things, not just the big things.
- A compliment from a stranger is welcome if the person has no hidden agenda.
- Remember that people hear what they want to hear or expect to hear. If they are feeling good about themselves, they will like a compliment. If they are feeling insecure or have self-doubt, they could read the wrong thing into what you are saying.
- Be careful. If you say someone looks good and then add today, he or she might wonder what you think on other days. Instead, say his sweater looks nice. Say her scarf is pretty.
- Go ahead and praise yourself if no one is giving the compliment you deserve. Appreciate your new outfit or a job well done.
5 ways to save on school supplies
Back-to-school comes with a lot of expenses. In this one season, you must pay for much of the supplies your child will need throughout the year. If your back-to-school budget is tight, these five tips will help you save.
1. Get organized. You don’t have to buy everything brand new. Check whether some of last year’s supplies like school bags, pencils, and crayons are still in good condition. Then go ahead and cross those items off your list.
2. Stagger your shopping. You don’t need to buy everything at once. You may not need some items until later in the school year. Shop for these items over time, whenever the prices are lo¬west. It’ll take the pressure off your wallet by letting you spread the costs over several weeks or months.
3. Buy in bulk. This solution may cost more upfront but will help you save over the long term. You can keep a reserve of stationery on hand or share the cost among other parents.
4. Use customer loyalty cards. If you’re a regular in some stores, now’s the time to turn those points you’ve accumulated into dollars.
5. Choose house brands. Many stores offer products under their in-house brand of the same quality as popular name brands. This can be a good source of savings.
Visit your local retailers to stock up on discounts for back-to-school.
The metaverse: the parallel universe of the future
Over the next few years, you may hear talk about the metaverse. If you’re not familiar with this term, here’s an overview of what you need to know.
What is it?
The metaverse is a parallel universe that doesn’t exist in the material world. It’s entirely created by a computer. Rather than simply being viewed on a screen as a classic video game, the metaverse allows users to be physically immersed in the digital space by wearing a virtual reality headset.
How does it work?
You can access the metaverse by wearing a virtual reality headset that fills your entire field of vision and gives the illusion of being in another world. You can move around and interact with the metaverse using a virtual version of yourself called an avatar. The avatar’s actions closely mimic your head movements and follow a joystick you hold in your hands.
For an even more immersive experience, you can wear special gloves that give you precise control over your virtual environment. You can also purchase costumes and accessories with sensors that allow your avatar to copy your gestures and provide tactile feedback. For example, if you’re engaged in a virtual sword fight, you’ll perceive a blow from the enemy via an electrical pulse.
What can you do?
In addition to offering more realistic virtual adventures than ever before, the metaverse allows you to interact with other people without leaving your living room. For example, you can virtually meet up and play with your friends or work colleagues. Why not replace a boring business meeting via video conference with an unforgettable meeting on the top of a majestic mountain?
Does this alternate universe appeal to you?
How to choose a laptop for school
Buying a school laptop is a substantial expense and a decision you don’t want to take lightly. Here are some considerations to help you make the right choice.
Usage
Will the computer be used exclusively for schoolwork, or will you also play video games and watch movies on it? Combined with your study requirements, this information will determine the software you need. It’ll also help you decide on your device’s ideal power and resolution requirements.
Portability
If you plan to carry your computer from class to class, you’ll need to consider the dimensions and weight. You’ll also need good battery capacity if you plan to use your laptop on the go for several hours in a row.
Storage space
You must have enough storage space to save class notes, homework, and other large files, such as photos and videos. If necessary, an external hard drive can provide additional storage space.
If you need help navigating the many models available, ask an in-store associate for advice.
Why owning a horse can be a joy
Riding a horse is not a gentle hobby, to be picked up and laid down like a game of solitaire. It is a grand passion. It seizes a person whole and once it has done so, he/she will have to accept that his life will be radically changed.
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
The gleeful snorting and bounding of a horse let out to pasture.
The warm nicker in greeting.
The pure delight in a carrot.
A satisfying roll in a mound of dirt.
These are the moments horse owners savor and which they pay for in work, time, and love.
Of all the stories about the joy of horse ownership, one thing comes through clearly. It’s not the beauty of the animal that gives joy, but there is that. Not the majesty, not the feeling of flight when riding, but there are those.
Horse owners have a sense of accomplishment and pride. They don’t spend four hours playing games on their phones. They don’t buy every new style of jeans that comes out. They are managing their time and money to keep a majestic creature happy and healthy.
“The daily reality of horse ownership builds humans that must consider the welfare of another being. Feeding, exercising, health care, and maintenance all hone our ability to serve and have empathy for other beings,” writes Allison Trimble for the Northwest Horse Source. “… I show up and do my part, even when it’s hard. That is a trait that serves us in our human relationships and communities.”
For their work and personal discipline, they get a companion animal, a riding partner, adventures in nature, and a social circle of other people who also love their horses.
How to deal with customer service
The current tech support landscape functions on the principle of no gain without pain.
Customers issue a flurry of phone choices before they get help. If you do get a human, here is how to have the best interaction with tech support:
1. Before you call: Restart your computer. After restart, make sure you have no other programs opened, other than the one causing problems. Try to reproduce the problem.
2. Check for system and program upgrades and install them. Now try to reproduce the problem.
3. Write down what operating system you are using and the name of the version of the software you are using (“Windows” is not the answer to either question).
4. Clarify in your mind exactly what the problem is. Be prepared to clearly describe what the symptoms are. Do not contact tech support and say “it doesn’t work.” That is not stating the problem. Do not attempt to make the tech support person play 20 questions with you before he can even get to the point of the call.
5. Remember that 99 percent of the time, the problem is with the user. So put your frustration aside and adopt a humble, business-like attitude.
6. Be open-minded and patient. The support person likely will have several theories about solutions and will walk through them with you.
7. Offer context when it seems relevant.
8. Search for solutions to your problem online first. You will probably find some. In fact, it’s often easier to get an answer from a search engine than it is to find the answer on company support pages. Try Smith Company (problem description).
What’s artificial intelligence?
Since the 1940s, computing technology has made spectacular progress. Early on, pioneers in the field questioned whether a computer could think for itself. While the idea may have seemed absurd at the time, it has become a reality: artificial intelligence (AI) exists today. But what exactly is AI?
Ability to learn
For a long time, computers were solely designed to obey programmer instructions. In other words, they only did what humans told them to do. Whether the computer was performing a mathematical calculation, playing a symphony, or displaying the latest stock market results, each task was based on prior commands.
However, artificial intelligence takes things a step further. Although computers are ultimately dependent on humans, they can be programmed to learn, predict and adapt to changes by making decisions and performing independently of the programmer’s will.
An infinite amount of data
To execute these functions, the computer relies on a massive amount of data, which it can mine from the internet. It can also capture feedback from its environment via cameras, microphones, and other input devices. This data is then classified and analyzed by powerful algorithms, which mimic human reasoning and allow the computer to perform previously impossible tasks.
This raises the question: do computers really think? Are they conscious? These questions are largely philosophical and continue to be discussed. However, one thing is certain: AI is here to stay, and we all must learn to live with it.
