How to grow a nut tree

Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only things you can grow at home. For example, you can grow one or more protein-packed nut trees in your yard.

Type of tree

There are several things to consider to help you determine which type of nut tree to grow in your yard. The first is the tree’s hardiness. In other words, how well it acclimatizes to the weather in your area. The tree’s hardiness depends on where its seeds were grown and indicates whether it will thrive on your land.

The next consideration is the species of tree. For instance, your yard must have the right type of soil for the tree to thrive. Moreover, some trees remain relatively small, while others can reach tens of feet in height and width. Therefore, look for a variety that’s a suitable size for your location.

Harvesting

You can maximize your chances of producing a good crop by ensuring your tree is located near pollinators like bees. You can harvest the nuts in early autumn by collecting those that have fallen to the ground and drying them out before storing them.

Visit your local nursery or garden center to purchase your nut tree.