Home
How to grow food in a desert climate
Under the right conditions, fruits and vegetables can thrive in the desert. Here are a few things to consider if you want your vegetable garden to flourish in a hot, arid environment.
Soil
Test the soil for nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus. Although it depends on what you’re growing, vegetables generally require a significant amount of each nutrient. You may also need to adjust the pH level since arid soil tends to be very alkaline.
Sunlight
Irrigation
In a desert climate, plants need to be watered at least twice a day to prevent them from drying out. Alternatively, you can set up an inexpensive drip irrigation system.
If you’re interested in cultivating a garden that requires minimal irrigation, you can still grow food. The prickly pear cactus, for example, is entirely edible. Once the spines are removed, you can cut the pads into strips and add them to a salad or cook them with other vegetables. The plant also produces a red-fleshed fruit that’s considered a delicacy.
What to grow
Here are a few food-producing plants that can thrive in the desert:
• Squash
• String beans
• Hot peppers
• Pomegranates
• Okra
• Melons
• Tomatoes
• Herbs
Home
Is your dog depressed?
Did you know that dogs can be afflicted by bouts of depression? Indeed, many animals can suffer from mental health disorders similar to the ones humans experience. If you’re worried about your pooch, here’s what you should know about canine depression.
Symptoms
Canine depression isn’t always easy to recognize, and in many instances, a medical condition can explain a dog’s behavioral changes. However, the signs typically associated with canine depression include:
• Loss of interest in normal activities
• Loss of appetite
• Excessive paw licking
• Hiding
Causes
There are a variety of things that can lead to depression in dogs, including:
• An upheaval. A schedule change, move or the arrival of a new family member can affect your dog more than you might expect.
• Bereavement. Dogs can feel the loss of a loved one — human or canine — as much as we do. If a close member of your family has just moved away or died, your pooch may be grieving.
• Illness. In some cases, the symptoms of a medical condition will either mimic or cause canine depression. A veterinary exam can determine whether this is a factor in your dog’s behavior.
If you think your dog is suffering from depression, the best thing you can do is maintain a regular schedule. Be consistent with feeding times and go for lots of long walks to ensure your pup gets sufficient exercise. Most importantly, praise your dog when he or she seems to be happy, amused, or playful.
If symptoms don’t go away within a few months, talk to your veterinarian. They may prescribe an antidepressant or suggest another treatment that can help.
Home
4 part-time jobs for seniors
A part-time job is a good way for you to supplement your income, get out of the house, share your knowledge, and learn new skills. Here are four employment opportunities to consider in your golden years.
1. Consultant
Part-time or project-specific consulting allows you to scale back your involvement in the workforce while continuing to pursue a career you enjoy.
2. Tutor
3. Customer service representative
If you’re a solution-oriented person with strong interpersonal skills, you might thrive in a retail position or enjoy working from home as a customer support agent.
4. Freelance writer
Explore your creative side or use your expertise to write for a publication in your field. Freelance writers can work from anywhere, set their own hours, and share their love of the written word.
Remember, your senior years should be a time to explore your underdeveloped passions. Even if you’re returning to the workforce for financial reasons, take time to consider your interests and find a job you truly enjoy.
Home
5 natural alternatives to grass
If you’re tired of mowing, watering, and fertilizing your lawn, consider replacing your grass. Here are five alternatives that can be used as ground cover.
1. Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia):
The golden-tinged leaves of this evergreen perennial prefer direct sunlight over the partial shade. Creeping Jenny can withstand being walked on occasionally, and it produces vibrant yellow flowers in June and July.
2. Rupturewort (Herniaria glabra):
3. Creeping thyme (Thymus serpyllum):
Fragrant and beautiful, this herb is characterized by small leaves and flowers that range from pale pink to bright purple. Tolerant of foot traffic, this plant is a good choice for homes in wooded areas because deer and rabbits won’t eat it.
4. White clover (Trifolium repens):
This plant is ideal for regions that get little or no rain because it thrives even during hot, dry summers. However, its delicate leaves and small white flowers are easily trampled.
5. Bird’s foot trefoil (Lotus corniculatus):
This adaptable plant can grow in almost any climate, so long as it gets plenty of sun. As summer progresses, its flowers will gradually change from yellow to red.
Since many ground cover species are more delicate than grass, consider creating a stone footpath to avoid stepping on your new lawn.
Home
How to discover your new neighborhood
If you’ve recently moved, you may need a moment to catch your breath before you do anything else. However, once things have settled down, it’s time to explore your new neighborhood.
You can visit the surrounding area on foot, by bike or by car to locate the services and establishments that are useful or interesting to you. To start with, seek out local grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, parks, schools, gyms, dental clinics, and beauty salons.
This is also a great opportunity to discover the names and locations of the main streets in the area.
A quick web search is also a must. Visit the city’s website to find out about garbage collection schedules, the rules for overnight street parking, and what leisure activities are offered in the area. Also, keep an eye out for festivals and special events. They’re the perfect way to connect with your new community.
Welcome to the neighborhood!
Home
3 great reasons to plant a hedge
Planting a hedge is a traditional but attractive way to delineate your property. However, doing so also has a number of other benefits. Here are three great reasons to plant a hedge.
1. To maintain privacy
A hedge will provide a natural barrier around your property that blocks the view of your yard. Cedar and other types of shrubs are also effective at muffling sounds.
2. To block the wind
3. To deter pests
A hedge made of thorny plants like barberry or holly will help keep unwanted animals off your property. Additionally, these shrubs can be planted to protect a vegetable garden.
Before you plant a hedge, be sure to consider the required maintenance. Most types need to be pruned and shaped at least once a year.
Home
4 benefits of drop ceilings
Drop ceilings, also known as suspended ceilings, are so-called because they hang from the structural floor of the room above. Common in basements, here are four reasons to choose this type of ceiling.
1. They’re easy to install
Drop ceilings are so simple to install that many homeowners feel comfortable doing it on their own. It’s also less expensive and creates less dirt and dust than installing drywall.
2. They offer access
3. They’re easy to repair
Ceiling tiles are inexpensive and easy to replace if they get damaged. They also give you the option to patch a small section rather than redo the entire ceiling.
4. They reduce noise
Drop ceilings can help soundproof a room, depending on the type of tiles you choose. This makes them ideal for basements with entertainment systems.
Although drop ceilings are often considered utilitarian, certain types can be very stylish. From understated white blocks to vintage-looking metal squares, there are many options available.
King Cartoons
Wind: 11mph W
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 8
87/66°F
89/65°F