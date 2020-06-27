How to grow food in a desert climate

Under the right conditions, fruits and vegetables can thrive in the desert. Here are a few things to consider if you want your vegetable garden to flourish in a hot, arid environment.

Soil

Test the soil for nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus. Although it depends on what you’re growing, vegetables generally require a significant amount of each nutrient. You may also need to adjust the pH level since arid soil tends to be very alkaline.

Sunlight



Most vegetables need six to eight hours of sunlight a day to thrive. However, many desert climates get more, especially during the summer. To avoid scorching the leaves of your plants, make sure to provide your garden with plenty of shade.

Irrigation

In a desert climate, plants need to be watered at least twice a day to prevent them from drying out. Alternatively, you can set up an inexpensive drip irrigation system.

If you’re interested in cultivating a garden that requires minimal irrigation, you can still grow food. The prickly pear cactus, for example, is entirely edible. Once the spines are removed, you can cut the pads into strips and add them to a salad or cook them with other vegetables. The plant also produces a red-fleshed fruit that’s considered a delicacy.

What to grow

Here are a few food-producing plants that can thrive in the desert:

• Squash

• String beans

• Hot peppers

• Pomegranates

• Okra

• Melons

• Tomatoes

• Herbs