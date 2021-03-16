How to grow vegetables on your balcony or deck

Gardening is a wonderful way to stay active, relieve stress, and spend time outdoors. If you grow your own vegetables, you’ll enjoy the added benefit of saving money on food and having access to organically grown produce. Plus, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and be less likely to waste food that you grew yourself.

However, not everyone has a backyard or enough green space on their property for a regular garden. Fortunately, many of the vegetables you might plant in your yard can thrive in pots on your balcony, deck or patio.

Here are just some of the many vegetables that can be grown in containers:

• Tomatoes

• Peppers

• Eggplants

• Green onions

• Radishes

• Beans and peas

• Leafy greens

• Cucumbers

• Beetroots

Once you’ve selected your vegetables, choose pots with good drainage and enough depth to accommodate the plant’s growth. You’ll also need to water your vegetables every day and ensure they get enough sunlight.

Finally, it’s best to use potting soil for your balcony garden, as it contains more nutrients than other types and can help prevent root rot.