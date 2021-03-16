Food
How to grow vegetables on your balcony or deck
Gardening is a wonderful way to stay active, relieve stress, and spend time outdoors. If you grow your own vegetables, you’ll enjoy the added benefit of saving money on food and having access to organically grown produce. Plus, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and be less likely to waste food that you grew yourself.
However, not everyone has a backyard or enough green space on their property for a regular garden. Fortunately, many of the vegetables you might plant in your yard can thrive in pots on your balcony, deck or patio.
Here are just some of the many vegetables that can be grown in containers:
• Tomatoes
• Peppers
• Eggplants
• Green onions
• Radishes
• Beans and peas
• Leafy greens
• Cucumbers
• Beetroots
Once you’ve selected your vegetables, choose pots with good drainage and enough depth to accommodate the plant’s growth. You’ll also need to water your vegetables every day and ensure they get enough sunlight.
Finally, it’s best to use potting soil for your balcony garden, as it contains more nutrients than other types and can help prevent root rot.
Food
Chickpea Pantry Pasta: A fun meal as winter gives way to spring
During the last weeks of winter, when decent seasonal produce becomes increasingly scarce and slushy, miserable weather keeps us stuck inside, we all still wrestle with one age-old question:
What should we make for dinner? Don’t stress — easy pantry pasta is quick, simple, forgiving, and lets us flex our creative muscles for an affordable and fun meal. And most ingredients keep well in the pantry or are available year-round at most grocery stores. This recipe creates a salty, cheesy, bright, and filling meal in no time, and can be adapted to feed yourself or a crowd.
Ingredients:
1 box dried pasta (large tube-shaped works best)
1 can (14 oz.) chickpeas
1 small onion, diced
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
1 bunch kale, cleaned and chopped
1 bunch fresh rosemary (dried also works)
4-5 tablespoons butter
1 medium-sized lemon
Preferred cooking oil or fat
About one cup dry white wine or white wine vinegar and water
Parmesan or other hard aged cheese, grated (half a cup or so, depending on your preference)
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional add-ons:
5 minced pitted Kalamata or Castelvetrano olives
1 tablespoon capers
A few minutes ahead of time, start heating a pot of salted water for your pasta. Then, in a medium-sized saute pan over medium-high heat, bring about a tablespoon of cooking oil up to temperature until shimmering. Dump in the whole can of chickpeas and cook until the chickpeas take on some color, stirring every so often. Add a generous pinch of rosemary leaves, making sure to break in half to release flavor, and add salt and pepper. Continue cooking until fragrant, adding more oil or butter if needed. When chickpeas are hot and smelling great, dump in the small onion and cook until softened, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant. With a wooden spoon, scrape any fond that may have collected on the bottom of your skillet, then dump in about half of the wine to de-glaze.
If your water is boiling, this is a good time to start cooking your pasta. While the pasta cooks, add the chopped kale to the skillet and a little more fresh rosemary. Add capers and olives if desired, as well. Cook in the wine until the kale is soft and cooked through, adding more wine or water as needed.
When the pasta is cooked al dente, scoop about half a cup of pasta water out and set aside, then drain the pasta and add to the skillet. Turn the heat up, add in around half of the reserved pasta water, a little more wine, a tablespoon or two of butter. Stir constantly while sprinkling grated cheese into the pan. This is where the magic happens — the pasta water will combine with the butter, wine, and melting cheese to create a creamy, glossy sauce. Continue cooking until the sauce is your desired consistency, adding more liquid or cheese to your tastes. There’s really no wrong way to do this!
Salt and pepper your pantry pasta before plating. Slice your lemon and spritz your pasta with fresh lemon juice to serve.
Food
Calling all students: take the H2 Grow Challenge this spring
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding America estimates that more than 50 million people (including 17 million children) live in food-insecure households in the United States. Do you want to find ways to maximize the availability and access to food in communities like yours? Join the Purple Plow H2 Grow Challenge this spring.
What is Purple Plow?
Purple Plow is a special project created by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. It’s meant to encourage students to learn more about food production as well as hunger and sustainability by building their own prototypes to solve specific problems.
Who can enter?
All Purple Plow challenges are open to individuals or teams in grades five through 12. Students can participate as part of an in-school or homeschool assignment, or take on the project with an after-school club, Scout troop, or other groups.
What’s the challenge?
The H2 Grow Challenge invites students to design, build and maintain a sustainable food production system that combines raising fish and growing edible plants. Known as aquaponics, this integrated system should use the waste from the aquatic environment to provide the plants with essential nutrients. It should also maximize food production in the allotted space while ensuring healthy environments for plant and aquatic animal life.
How do you win?
In order to successfully complete the challenge, students must:
• Create and maintain environments that are suitable for plant and aquatic animal life
• Harvest a plant-based food source within 90 days or show the progress of plant growth within a specified timeframe
• Produce a presentation about what they learned and post it on social media
Entries must be submitted to the Purple Plow website by 11:59 p.m. EST on July 31, 2021.
A note for educators
You can find detailed instructions for the challenge, including lesson plans, suggested materials and timeline, a rubric and a student guide with reflection questions online at purpleplow.org/challenges/h2grow-challenge.
Food
4 reasons to consult a registered dietitian nutritionist
March is National Nutrition Month, which provides an annual opportunity to learn more about healthy eating. This year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics chose the theme Personalize Your Plate to highlight the importance of making food choices that suit your individual needs and preferences. Here are four reasons you may want a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) to help you adopt a healthy diet.
1. To manage your chronic health issues
If you develop a condition such as diabetes or irritable bowel syndrome, you’ll likely need to modify your eating habits. An RDN can determine which foods you should add or remove from your diet to manage your symptoms and improve your overall health.
2. To discover new foods and expand your palate
If you or your children are picky eaters, it can be challenging to create healthy meals that suit your family’s preferences. An RDN can offer strategies to incorporate new flavors into your diet and help you or your children overcome an aversion to certain foods.
3. To accommodate an allergy or intolerance
If you need to avoid certain ingredients because of a food allergy or intolerance, an RDN can suggest nutritious alternatives that allow you to enjoy a varied and balanced diet despite these restrictions.
4. To get the facts about nutrition
If you want to ensure you’re getting sound advice about nutrition, it’s best to speak with a health professional. An RDN can help you develop an eating plan that’s based on science and tailored to suit your individual needs and preferences.
For tasty recipes and more information about healthy lifestyle habits, visit eatright.org.
Food
Classic vichyssoise
If you’ve yet to try vichyssoise, know that you’ve been deprived of an essential culinary experience for far too long. With its creamy texture and rich flavor, every spoonful of this soup tastes like heaven.
- Start to finish: 35 minutes (15 minutes active)
- Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 3 leeks (white and pale green parts only), chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 large potatoes, peeled and diced
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
Directions
- In a large pot, pour the oil and melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the leeks and cook until they’re translucent. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the potatoes. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Pour in the broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat and let simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
- Using a hand blender, purée the soup until it has a smooth texture. Add the cream and mix well. Add seasoning as needed.
This delicious creamy soup is traditionally served cold, so be sure to save yourself a few bowls worth for the next power outage.
Food
Maple matcha tea latté
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
10 minutes
Cook time
5 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 4 cups of milk
• 2 tablespoons matcha green tea powder
• 2 tablespoons maple sugar
Directions
1. Pour milk into a saucepan. Warm over low heat until simmering.
2. Put matcha green tea and maple sugar into a teapot and mix together well.
3. Pour in half of the heated milk and stir into a creamy latté.
4. Froth the other half of the milk with a whisk.
5. Serve in attractive cups, garnished with foam.
This tea can also be served cold.
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Food
Maple zucchini ricotta roll-ups
It’s Maple Syrup Season!
Prep time
15 minutes
Servings
4
Ingredients
• 2 zucchinis (about 2 inches thick), green or yellow
• 1 cup ricotta
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• 1/4 teaspoon salt (or less)
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
• 2 tablespoons chives, chopped
• Ground pepper, to taste
• Espelette pepper
Directions
1. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to slice the zucchini lengthwise into ribbons about 1/16 inch thick.
2. Place the zucchini ribbons onto a clean cloth and allow them to dry.
3. In a small bowl, combine the ricotta, maple syrup, parsley, chives, and salt and pepper. Adjust the seasonings as you see fit.
4. Spread a thin layer of the ricotta mixture onto each zucchini strip. Roll them up and place them vertically onto your serving plate. Sprinkle with Espelette pepper and garnish with sprigs of parsley or chives.
Created by Stéphanie Côté, nutritionist
Source: Pure Maple from Canada / puremaplefromcanada.com
Wind: 8mph SSE
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 1
59/39°F
46/27°F