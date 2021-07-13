Home
How to handle problems with a neighbor
There are plenty of reasons you might have a problem with your neighbor, from frequent noise disturbances and strong odors to an unkempt yard and property line disputes. Before you call the police or make a formal complaint to your landlord, however, consider other ways you can resolve the issue.
The first step is to make sure your grievance is legitimate. For example, you can check municipal bylaws about noise control or find out if smoking is prohibited in your building. For more complex issues, such as the placement of a fence, you may need to consult a professional.
If your neighbor is at fault in some way, politely inform them of the issue. Hopefully, they simply weren’t aware of your frustration and will be willing to adapt their behavior. If the person refuses to cooperate after a verbal warning, however, you may want to send them a registered letter or schedule an appointment with a mediator.
In short, remember that it’s preferable to settle disputes with your neighbors amicably whenever possible.
Work-at-home opportunities on the rise
The work-from-home trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic may have opened some doors for seniors and for those with mobility issues who want or need to work.
One key to any remote work is making sure you have adequate computer skills. If you want a job at home, take a class or brush up! These skills are essential today, according to FlexJobs.
Among the jobs that may be available today:
Bookkeeper. Reconciling accounts or processing payroll, even part-time, can pay $25 to $30 an hour.
Customer Service Representative. Good phone etiquette and people skills are essential for this job. Reps can work from home, answering calls and sending emails, and it pays $10 to $18 an hour.
Data Entry Specialist. If you know how to use a 10-key number pad on a keyboard, this could be the job for you.
Editor. Love grammar, punctuation, and clear writing? You can edit manuscripts or proofread newsletters.
Online English Teacher. You can teach people learning English as a second language. This may require an English teaching certificate, but not always. If you have experience in the field, check out sites like italki.com. Speak another language? Try teaching your language to English speakers.
Virtual Assistant. You need great organizational and communication skills for this job, as well as some tech-savvy. These jobs pay from $10 to $19 per hour.
Transcriber. Requires strong attention skills and a love of detail. Strong English and grammar skills. This job does not have to be demanding, sometimes requiring just two or three hours per day.
Information Technology Specialist. Here is one area where ageism tends to rule. But retirees with major tech skills might be able to do this job from home.
A look at eco-friendly packaging
Packaging is often needed to protect food and other types of goods from impact, moisture, bacteria, and damage that could compromise the quality of the product. However, if you’re an eco-conscious consumer, you should favor items made by companies that seek to minimize their environmental impact.
Solutions
Many companies have designed packaging intended to minimize their carbon footprint. Often, this means opting for less and lighter packaging. In many cases, there’s also an emphasis on using recyclable or renewable materials, such as:
• 100 percent recycled paper and cardboard
• Biodegradable polythene film
• Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET)
• Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)
• Recycled polystyrene foam
• Bio-based materials (corn starch, cellulose, sugar cane, algae, etc.)
• Sustainable inks (water-based, natural polymers, etc.)
Additionally, reusable packaging is increasingly popular. This gives these containers — be they bags, boxes, or bottles — a second life that helps keep them out of landfills and recycling centers.
The next time you go shopping, take some time to consider the environmental impact of the packaging used for the products you want to buy. You can also consult the manufacturer’s website for more information to help you make an informed decision.
How to encourage your child to be more independent
In order for children to develop their problem-solving skills, improve their self-esteem and ultimately be academically successful, they need to learn to be independent. Here are some ways to encourage your children to do more on their own.
• Assign your children an increasing number of responsibilities according to their age, abilities, and maturity level. Avoid giving them too many new duties at once or choosing tasks for which they don’t have all the necessary skills yet.
• When you assign your children a new responsibility, take the time to clearly explain how to complete the task. Supervise them the first few times, but avoid stepping in to do the job yourself. Remember to be patient, and repeat instructions if necessary.
• If a task is particularly challenging, break it down into several steps. This will help prevent your children from getting discouraged. If they encounter a problem, guide them to a solution by asking questions rather than immediately providing an answer.
• Create a chart or calendar outlining your children’s responsibilities (setting the table, helping do the groceries, brushing their teeth, etc.). If your children can’t read yet, use pictures or symbols to help them keep track of their chores.
Finally, remember to highlight your child’s successes, and praise them for trying even if things don’t go as planned.
Remember taxes?
It’s easy to procrastinate during the lazy hazy days of summer, but if the topic is taxes, it’s a pastime to figure out a plan. No need to panic, though — you usually have options, even at this late date.
The deadline to file this year was May 17. If you missed the deadline, hopefully, you filed for an extension, but if not, do that now. You can request it for free via Free File on the IRS website, or else contact your accountant — who has probably already been pestering you — ASAP to do so.
Remember that an extension on filing does not equate to an extension on payments, however. If you owe taxes, you should have paid a tax estimate by May 17. Again, you have an option to request an extension. You can request a six-month extension, though you will accrue interest.
If you have children, you’ve got a potential extra incentive to file: You might be able to get an advance on the 2021 child tax credit, which was expanded in the March aid package. This year’s credit is $3,000 per child ages 6-17 and $3,600 for children under six.
Eligible parents can opt to receive up to half of that in payments starting in July. Parents of children under six could receive payments of $300 from July to December, while those with children 6-17 could receive $250 a month.
One caveat? You need to have filed your 2020 return. If you do opt for the installments, you’ll calculate how much of an advance you received when you file your 2021 taxes to receive the remainder.
Body positivity: how to set a good example for your children
As a parent, you play a major role in the development of your child’s self-esteem, and it’s important to remember that children tend to imitate the behaviors of the adults in their life. If you want to be a positive role model and avoid inadvertently harming your child’s body image, here are some things you can do.
Value the person rather than their appearance
Instead of complimenting people on their physical attributes, show admiration for traits such as their generosity, courage, creativity, or sense of humor. This applies to public figures as well as the people in your daily life. In hearing you speak positively about people of different genders, sizes, ethnicities, and ages, your children will learn that everyone deserves respect, regardless of what they look like.
Learn to accept yourself for who you are
If your child hears you berate yourself for gaining weight or catches you sighing each time you spot a new wrinkle, they’ll be more likely to develop a critical view of their own body. That being said, learning to love yourself as you are is easier said than done. Take some time to reflect on the source of your negative body image, learn to compliment yourself as you would a friend, and focus on adopting healthy lifestyle habits.
Finally, be sure to remind your child that no one is perfect. Explain that most pictures in magazines and online have been retouched and that the overly muscular or slender physique of characters in their favorite cartoons and video games is often unrealistic. By having these conversations and setting a good example, you can help your child build a healthy body image.
Eating disorders
Children can develop an eating disorder at nearly any age, especially in a society that promotes unrealistic beauty standards. If you notice behaviors such as getting stressed at mealtimes, being obsessed with their appearance or frequently asking about the nutritional value of food, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.
Drowning may not be easy to recognize
Drowning is subtle — so subtle, in fact, that in 10 percent of all accidental drownings of children, an adult actually watches a child drown and has no idea it is happening, according to the CDC.
Drowning people don’t flail around. They rarely call for help. In fact, they quickly become panicked and are rarely able to call for help.
How drowning looks:
* Head low in the water, mouth at water level
* Head tilted back with mouth open
* Eyes glassy and empty, unable to focus
* Eyes closed
* Hair over forehead or eyes
* Not using legs
* Hyperventilating or gasping
* Trying to swim in a particular direction but not making headway
* Trying to roll over on the back
* Appear to be climbing an invisible ladder
* Children may appear to be simply sitting on the bottom of a pool.
Proficiency test
One way to demonstrate water proficiency is this Red Cross test:
1. Resurface easily after falling into the water above the head
2. Tread water for one minute.
3. Spin around 360 degrees to spot an exit.
4. Swim 25 yards to get to an exit.
5. Climb out of the water without assistance.
Exhaustion protocol
Each swimmer, especially children, should know how to flip, float and swim.
When tired, a swimmer should turn over on the back, with the arms stretched out on top of the water and head above water, then float to recover energy. Turn over again onto the stomach and swim toward safety. When tired, flip and float.
Caution on treading water
Treading water is an important survival skill, but it is more problematic for children, according to some swim experts.
Children are likely to have less buoyancy in the water and use a huge amount of energy moving their arms and legs just to keep their heads out of the water. They can be taught to use less energy, and they should know how to properly tread water, but the key safety skill for children is to flip and float.
