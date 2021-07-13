How to handle problems with a neighbor

The work-from-home trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic may have opened some doors for seniors and for those with mobility issues who want or need to work.

One key to any remote work is making sure you have adequate computer skills. If you want a job at home, take a class or brush up! These skills are essential today, according to FlexJobs.

Among the jobs that may be available today:

Bookkeeper. Reconciling accounts or processing payroll, even part-time, can pay $25 to $30 an hour.

Customer Service Representative. Good phone etiquette and people skills are essential for this job. Reps can work from home, answering calls and sending emails, and it pays $10 to $18 an hour.

Data Entry Specialist. If you know how to use a 10-key number pad on a keyboard, this could be the job for you.

Editor. Love grammar, punctuation, and clear writing? You can edit manuscripts or proofread newsletters.

Online English Teacher. You can teach people learning English as a second language. This may require an English teaching certificate, but not always. If you have experience in the field, check out sites like italki.com. Speak another language? Try teaching your language to English speakers.

Virtual Assistant. You need great organizational and communication skills for this job, as well as some tech-savvy. These jobs pay from $10 to $19 per hour.

Transcriber. Requires strong attention skills and a love of detail. Strong English and grammar skills. This job does not have to be demanding, sometimes requiring just two or three hours per day.

Information Technology Specialist. Here is one area where ageism tends to rule. But retirees with major tech skills might be able to do this job from home.