How to handle your pet snake

It’s important to handle your pet snake with care. Here are a few tips for holding your cold-blooded companion.

• Timing. Don’t handle your pet snake the first five days after bringing it home. Give your pet reptile time to adjust to its new environment. You should also refrain from handling your snake after feeding it or when it’s molting.

• Wash your hands. Always wash your hands before and after touching your snake. This will ensure you eradicate any germs that could harm you or your pet.

• Be mindful of the head. Never grab your pet snake by the head or neck, as this could cause serious injury. Additionally, the snake could struggle and try to bite you.

• Be gentle. Don’t hold your snake too tightly. Moreover, avoid making sudden gestures. This could stress out your snake and cause it to exhibit defensive behaviors.

• Provide support. Pick up your snake from the midbody. It’s a good idea to use two hands to provide ample support. Pet snakes tolerate handling better when they feel safe and secure.

• Stay alert. Snakes can be unpredictable and often act on instinct. Therefore, always stay alert and think of your pet’s safety first.

Do you want to adopt a snake? If so, find out which species are more tolerant to handling before you decide to bring one home.