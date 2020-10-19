Connect with us

How to hang a mirror

Published

60 mins ago

on

A mirror can add light, depth, and elegance to a room. Here are a few tips for a quick and easy installation.

Use the right hardware
Drywall, wood, and brick require different types of anchors to support a mirror. You’ll also need to consider the mirror’s size and weight when determining the kind and quantity of hooks to use. For a frameless mirror, you can mount clips or use a strong adhesive.

Find the right spot

Use a measuring tape and level to determine the ideal location to hang your mirror. Opt for a height that’s at eye level for most adult members of your household. Avoid hanging a mirror opposite a window that gets direct sunlight as this can create a blinding reflection. Take your time to mark the spot for each nail or screw with a pencil.

Once you’ve chosen a location and installed the hardware, carefully hang your mirror. Make sure it’s secure before you let go, then step back and enjoy the view.

Watch the weight!
Keep in mind that some mirrors are too heavy for drywall, even with a large anchor. If your mirror weighs more than 110 pounds, you’ll need to secure it to a stud.

Do you have what it takes to be a security systems technician?

Published

1 day ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Security is a top priority for families and companies across the country, and there are many devices designed to protect people’s homes and businesses. If you have a knack for technology and want to play an essential role in keeping people safe, consider a career as a security systems technician.

Responsibilities
A security system is a collection of devices that can be installed in a house, office building, or industrial facility. A multipurpose system can be used to protect against fires, floods, and theft. It can also be used to control access and provide communication and video surveillance.

In order to be effective, however, these systems must be properly installed and maintained by a professional. Among other things, a security systems technician must have the knowledge and training connecting circuitry, perform inspection tests, and relay the devices to the local emergency services network.

Aptitudes
There are certain qualities a security systems technician must possess to be successful. Here are some skills needed to get the job done:

• Excellent dexterity
• Strong eyesight
• Good interpersonal skills
• An analytical mind

If you think you have what it takes to be a security systems technician, find a vocational or technical school in your area that provides certification.

Home

5 tips for hunting coyotes

Published

1 day ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

As deer season comes to an end, it’s time to set your sights on a new challenge. In addition to keeping you active during the off-season, hunting coyotes can help protect the local deer population. If you want to test your skills against this wily predator, here are five tips for a successful hunt.

1. Confirm their presence
These adaptable creatures can live in various types of terrain including prairies, plains, deserts, and other semi-wooded areas. However, be sure to scout the area to confirm their presence before you set up. Speak with livestock farmers in the region to determine if any coyotes have recently been spotted. Additionally, look for signs like fresh tracks, scat, and kill sites.

2. Take steps to stay hidden

If you hunt coyotes in the winter, you’ll likely need to take steps to blend in with the snow. Opt for well-insulated white apparel with a camouflage pattern that resembles bare branches. Position yourself among the trees at the edge of a clearing and avoid facing the sun. This makes your silhouette more visible and can impair your vision. Since coyotes have a strong sense of smell, take the wind’s direction into consideration when you choose a lookout spot.

3. Bring the right equipment
Since successfully hunting coyotes often comes down to your long-range shooting skills, you’ll need a reliable scope with a high magnification range and reticle. You’ll also benefit from a bipod or tripod to steady your aim. To limit your movements, consider using binoculars rather than the scope of your gun to scan the area for prey.

4. Use the right call
Calling is the preferred method for hunting coyotes. To lure them out, use an electric caller to mimic the cries of a distressed hare or fawn for about 20 to 40 seconds. During mating season, the telltale sound of a male or female looking for a companion can also prove effective. If you don’t get results after about 30 minutes, don’t hesitate to change sites.

5. Always be ready to shoot
Stay vigilant and train yourself to look for movement near the edges of clearings. These elusive creatures are quick, so make sure you always have your gun at the ready to avoid missing a fleeting opportunity to hit your target.

Before you head out, make sure you’re up to date on the regional hunting regulations and limits.

Home

What’s the best backup heater for your home?

Published

2 days ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

An alternative heat source is a worthwhile investment. To help you choose the best one for your home, here’s a look at your main options.

Wood-burning stoves and fireplaces
While a wood-burning stove is a more effective heater than a fireplace, both these options create a cozy atmosphere with their crackling flames and smoky aroma. Keep in mind, however, that you need sufficient space to store the wood, and the fire must be periodically stoked.

Natural gas or propane stoves and fireplaces

Since these options don’t require a chimney, they can be installed almost anywhere in your home. Plus, they’re easy to use and can heat a room much faster than their wood-burning counterparts. However, they require professional installation and, if you opt for propane, you’ll need to rent or purchase a tank.

Electric fireplaces
These appliances are simple to install and safer to use than fuel-burning devices. Electric fireplaces are particularly useful for heating small rooms. Alternatively, they can operate without emitting heat so you can enjoy the ambiance of a fire year-round.

Wood pellet stoves
This energy-efficient device can run for up to 20 hours before it needs to be restocked. Plus, the pellets are sold in bags and much easier to store than wood logs. Keep in mind, however, that all models require regular maintenance and some can be noisy.

Oil-filled space heaters
Even after they stop drawing power, these heaters continue to radiate heat for quite some time, which helps make them energy efficient. However, they’re not recommended for families with small children because their exterior gets very hot.

Portable electric heaters
This is the safest type of backup heater and the easiest to use as it only needs to be plugged into an electrical outlet. They can be easily moved around the house to supplement your central heating system. However, they’ll be useless in the event of a power outage.

Once you find a backup heater that meets your needs, make sure it’s installed correctly and used according to the manufacturer’s directions to prevent a fire.

Home

5 reasons to renovate your home in the fall

Published

3 days ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Although most home renovation projects can be undertaken at any time of the year, there are numerous advantages to starting them in the fall. Unless you need to deal with urgent repairs, here are five reasons its best to renovate in autumn.

1. Ideal temperatures
Unlike the weather that’s typical in winter and summer, the coolness of fall offers optimal working conditions for most renovation projects.

2. Prompt service

Since the demand for home maintenance work tends to diminish at the end of summer, contractors and tradespeople are more readily available in the fall. This means shorter wait times for service.

3. Lower costs
Given the decrease in demand at this time of the year, some home renovation companies reduce their prices in the fall, which could allow you to enjoy considerable savings.

4. Simpler logistics
The influx of workers, temporary loss of living space, and a ubiquitous layer of dust that come with a major renovation will be much less inconvenient once your kids have returned to school in the fall.

5. Winter preparations
If you complete projects like replacing windows, improving insulation, and upgrading the heating system in the fall, you can make sure your home is ready for winter. Plus, you’ll have a stylish new space for the holidays.

In addition, postponing your renovation projects until the fall will allow your family to enjoy the backyard summer weather without the constant noise and bustle of a major renovation project.

Home

3 reasons to consider an induction cooktop

Published

3 days ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Are you in the market for a new stove? If so, here are three benefits of opting for an induction cooktop or range.

1. Rapid cooking
Powered by electricity, an electromagnetic field beneath the glass cooktop transfers a current to the pot or pan. This efficient process directly heats up the cookware rather than warming a burner which then transfers heat to the pot. Keep in mind that the cookware must contain a ferromagnetic metal like stainless steel or cast iron to work.

2. Easy cleaning

Since the glass cooktop doesn’t have a hot burner, stray food and spills won’t get burned to the stove. This makes cleanup a lot less strenuous. However, you should wait a few minutes before you wipe down the surface as the pot will have transferred heat onto the cooktop.

3. Consistent heating
Induction ranges and cooktops provide consistent heat, even at their lowest setting, and allow you to make accurate temperature adjustments. Plus, since the cookware is heated directly, no energy is lost in the transfer from the burner to the pot.

One additional thing to keep in mind about induction stoves is that they draw a fair amount of power. For this reason, you’ll need to determine whether your circuit breaker has an adequate rating. If you’re unsure, consult a licensed electrician.

Home

3 ways to go grey

Published

5 days ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Are you ready to stop dyeing your hair and embrace your natural look? If so, here are three ways you can transition to grey hair.

1. Cut it off
While this option isn’t for everyone, it’s certainly the fastest way to make the switch. Let your roots grow out at least three centimeters and consult your hairdresser before you make the change to ensure a cropped cut will suit you.

2. Get highlights

This is a good option if you have light hair, as highlights can seamlessly blend the dyed ends with your natural roots. While this allows you to maintain your length, it should be noted that grey hair tends to look more youthful when worn short.

3. Keep it camouflaged
Touch-up products allow you to conceal grey roots, which you can do until they grow out to the desired length. Keep in mind that this option requires frequent maintenance as these concealers wash out easily and must be regularly reapplied.

Finally, to prevent your grey hair from looking dull or yellow, opt for hydrating products specifically designed for grey hair such as blue or purple shampoo.

