How to hang a mirror

As deer season comes to an end, it’s time to set your sights on a new challenge. In addition to keeping you active during the off-season, hunting coyotes can help protect the local deer population. If you want to test your skills against this wily predator, here are five tips for a successful hunt.

1. Confirm their presence

These adaptable creatures can live in various types of terrain including prairies, plains, deserts, and other semi-wooded areas. However, be sure to scout the area to confirm their presence before you set up. Speak with livestock farmers in the region to determine if any coyotes have recently been spotted. Additionally, look for signs like fresh tracks, scat, and kill sites.

2. Take steps to stay hidden



If you hunt coyotes in the winter, you’ll likely need to take steps to blend in with the snow. Opt for well-insulated white apparel with a camouflage pattern that resembles bare branches. Position yourself among the trees at the edge of a clearing and avoid facing the sun. This makes your silhouette more visible and can impair your vision. Since coyotes have a strong sense of smell, take the wind’s direction into consideration when you choose a lookout spot.

3. Bring the right equipment

Since successfully hunting coyotes often comes down to your long-range shooting skills, you’ll need a reliable scope with a high magnification range and reticle. You’ll also benefit from a bipod or tripod to steady your aim. To limit your movements, consider using binoculars rather than the scope of your gun to scan the area for prey.

4. Use the right call

Calling is the preferred method for hunting coyotes. To lure them out, use an electric caller to mimic the cries of a distressed hare or fawn for about 20 to 40 seconds. During mating season, the telltale sound of a male or female looking for a companion can also prove effective. If you don’t get results after about 30 minutes, don’t hesitate to change sites.

5. Always be ready to shoot

Stay vigilant and train yourself to look for movement near the edges of clearings. These elusive creatures are quick, so make sure you always have your gun at the ready to avoid missing a fleeting opportunity to hit your target.

Before you head out, make sure you’re up to date on the regional hunting regulations and limits.