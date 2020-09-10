How to hang on to your best employees

If you own a business, you likely know that skilled and hard-working employees are an invaluable asset. Unfortunately, these employees are the ones most likely to be approached by your competitors with tempting offers. Here are a few tips to help you create a positive work environment that will make your staff want to stay.

Provide opportunities for advancement

Talented and ambitious employees are often driven by a desire to achieve their full potential. If their opportunities for growth dwindle, they may wonder if it’s time to seek a new challenge elsewhere. You should also consider paying staff to attend seminars and workshops. This shows that you’re invested in their professional development.

Take their ideas into consideration



If an employee approaches you with a strategy to improve the company’s services or productivity, listen to their proposal, and seriously weigh its merits. In addition to providing you with a fresh perspective, this shows your employees that their insights and opinions are valued. Another way to promote this type of open communication is to regularly ask the staff for their input.

Show your appreciation For a job well done

Taking the time to recognize an employee’s hard work and success is a simple way to boost their morale and strengthen their dedication to the company. While a simple thank you can suffice, consider rewarding employees who go above and beyond. You could give them tickets to an upcoming show, a bottle of wine, a meal from a local restaurant or a paid day off.

Finally, if you’re concerned that an employee isn’t satisfied, ask them what would make them happier. Oftentimes, a simple adjustment can make all the difference.