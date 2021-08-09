How to help a child with dyslexia complete their homework

If your child has been diagnosed with dyslexia, you may be wondering what strategies you can adopt at home to assist them with their school¬work. Here are a few tips to help you find the most effective solutions for your child.

Assist without taking over

While your child may need help with their homework and assignments, it’s important that you don’t simply do the work for them. Here are some ways you can lend a hand:

• Take turns reading paragraphs in a long text

• Break down words and sentences into small components

• Repeat and review challenging words to help with retention

• Ask questions to make sure they understood what they read

Make organization a priority

Most children benefit from having a tidy, organized space in which to do their homework, as this type of environment is more conducive to learning. Store any materials they might need (lined paper, pencil sharpener, dictionary, etc.) in one place, and hang a calendar nearby to remind them of due dates. Additionally, make sure your child has enough desk space.

Simplify time management

If you want to prevent your child from feeling overwhelmed, teaching them how to effectively manage their time can go a long way. Create a family calendar to keep track of important events and activities, and show your child how to use their agenda. You can also sit down together each week to write a checklist of the schoolwork and chores that need to get done.

For more advice about how to support your child, consult a speech-language pathologist or other professional.