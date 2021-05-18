How to help kids overcome sports performance anxiety

There are numerous benefits to playing team sports growing up. However, as your child advances to more competitive levels or strives to be as good as a friend, they may begin to experience anxiety and fears about their performance. This can affect their self-esteem and even cause your child to abandon the sport they love. As a parent, here’s how you can ease some pressure and help your kid have fun.

Win as a team, lose as a team

Let your child know they’re not the only player on their team, and the outcome of a game depends on a lot more than just one individual’s performance. Teamwork, practice and the skill level of opponents are all contributing factors when it comes to the result of a particular game. Remind your kid that losing doesn’t mean they didn’t play well or have fun.

Be respectful on the sidelines

Never boo or get angry in front of your child, even if you’re upset about the conduct of another player or disagree with a call made by the referee. If you want to express your concerns about a decision, wait until after the game to speak with the coach. This will help you avoid embarrassing your child and give you time to calm down.

Most importantly, remember to offer your child plenty of encouragement both on and off the field.