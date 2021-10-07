How to help your child overcome their fear of monsters

Is your child afraid of monsters? If so, you should know it’s a normal childhood phobia. Researchers believe it may be evolutionary. Here’s how you can help your little one overcome their worries.

Reassure them

Although your child’s fear of monsters may seem irrational to you, it’s very real for them. Respect their feelings, be patient, and reassure your child that they’re safe. You can even show them there aren’t any monsters hiding in the closet.

Comfort them

Establish a soothing bedtime ritual. Start with a warm bath and end with a bedtime story. Use relaxation techniques that will help your child fall asleep faster, so they don’t have time to worry about monsters. If your little one’s afraid of the dark, dim the bedroom lights or install a nightlight.

Read stories

Books can help your child work through their fears. Many stories feature friendly monsters and use humor to help children overcome their worries.

Be creative

Come up with creative solutions to help give your child a sense of control over their fears. For example, you could fill a spray bottle with colored water or essential oils to create a monster repellant. Spray it anywhere your child thinks the creatures may be hiding. Some other ideas include letting them wear superhero pajamas or sleep near a pet.

Finally, keep in mind that children have difficulty distinguishing between what’s real and what’s imaginary. It’s up to you to help them see the difference.