How to hire someone for a remote position

If you need to hire someone for a remote position, you should look for a candidate who can work effectively from home. Here’s how to find the right person for the job.

Seek out candidates with the right qualities

Telecommuting isn’t for everyone, and some people aren’t as productive when they work from home. To help narrow down your search for a remote employee, look for key qualities such as:

• Proactive communication skills. Since most exchanges with a remote employee happen over the phone and through email or instant messaging, you need someone who can clearly express their ideas. Consider having candidates take a writing test.

• Strong initiative. Remote employees must be able to complete their work without direct and constant supervision. You can reach out to former employers to learn more about a candidate’s ability to work autonomously.

• Focus and organization skills. Someone who works from home needs to be adept at managing their time, establishing priorities, and maintaining concentration despite distractions (especially if they have children at home).

Ask questions to assess an applicant’s suitability

Use the interview process to further evaluate whether a candidate is well-suited for a remote position. For example, you should ask:

• Do you have any experience working remotely?

• Are you comfortable using platforms such as Zoom and Skype?

• How do you remain focused when working from home?

• What strategies do you use to stay productive at home?

Finally, be sure to discuss your expectations about flexible work hours and confirm which time zone a prospective employee is based in.