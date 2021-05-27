Interesting Things to Know
How to honor America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
Memorial Day, which takes place on May 31 this year, provides an annual opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. One way to observe this occasion is to visit a veterans cemetery or memorial in your area. In fact, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flags and flowers has long been a tradition of this federal holiday. However, there’s another way veteran graves might be adorned.
The meaning of coins on headstones
If you visit a cemetery on the last Monday in May, you might notice that in addition to the more typical decorations, coins have been left on some headstones. While its origins are uncertain, the purpose of this tradition is to let the family of the deceased know that someone visited the grave. Here’s what each denomination signifies:
• Pennies. If someone places a penny on the headstone of a fallen soldier, it’s to show that they stopped and paid their respects.
• Nickels. If someone places a nickel on a headstone, it means they went through basic training with the deceased.
• Dimes. If someone places a dime on a veteran’s headstone, it indicates they served in the armed forces with that person.
• Quarters. If someone places a quarter on a headstone, it’s because they were there when the soldier was killed in action.
If you want to let the families of fallen service members know that you appreciate their sacrifice, bring a handful of pennies with you to the cemetery. Other ways to mark the occasion include attending a Memorial Day parade or sharing a meal with loved ones.
4 questions to ask when motorcycle shopping
Buying a motorcycle is exciting. To ensure you choose the right model, ask yourself these four questions.
1. How will you use it?
It’s important to choose a motorcycle that meets your needs. Determine if you’ll be riding around the city, going on long trips, or cruising around on weekends. Street motorcycles are best for sprints around the city, whereas touring models are perfect for riding long stretches of highway.
2. What size do you need?
The motorcycle’s height, weight, and engine size are all important to consider. You need to make sure you can handle the bike safely. This is especially important if you want to buy a cruiser motorcycle.
3. How much experience do you have?
Assessing your skill level will help determine the ideal engine size and safest power-to-weight ratio. In addition, you need to consider your riding position. For example, sports motorcycles require the rider to lean forward, which makes the bike more difficult to maneuver at lower speeds. Similarly, cruiser motorcycles are larger and require the rider to arch their back, which may be uncomfortable on longer rides.
4. What’s your budget?
What you can afford will help narrow down your choices. It’ll also determine whether you’ll be looking for a new or used motorcycle. Additionally, you should keep in mind how much money you need to spend on protective clothing and accessories. Setting aside a small fund for repairs and maintenance is also a good idea.
When motorcycle shopping, it’s best to take at least two bikes for a test drive. Experiencing how different models handle will help you make the right decision.
The future isn’t guaranteed
Suppose you are a football player with a big, fat, multi-million dollar contract. Live large, right?
That’s not what the Gronk did.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski made about $60 million from his NFL contracts, and he didn’t spend a penny. Well, yes, he had other money coming in from juicy endorsements, but for the most part, he lived simply.
Here’s what he wrote in his 2015 book, It’s Good to Be Gronk: “I haven’t blown any bucks on expensive cars, expensive jewelry, or tattoos. Heck, I still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school.”
That attitude not only left Gronk with a sweet $50 million in investments when he retired at 29, but it was also insurance against uncertainty. When Gronk started, he didn’t know when and if he would become injured and unable to play. The future is unknown, even if the present seems stable or even prosperous. Many learned how fast things could change in March 2020 after the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Not everyone has the luxury of endorsements, but everyone has the choice to live simply and save lavishly. The more you put into a 401(k) or IRA, the more secure your future is.
When and how to amend your tax return
Not every tax mistake may require you to file an amended return, but some mistakes are important to correct.
If you made a minor mistake in addition or subtraction, for example, the IRS will probably make the correction for you. The agency will send you a letter telling you what they corrected, how it affects your return, and what you have to do next if anything.
But for major errors, you should file an amended return using Form 1040X.
Some errors that should be corrected using an amended form:
– Income that was not reported.
– Wrong filing status
– Dependent change.
– Deductions not claimed.
On the two-page 1040X, you’ll have a chance to explain why this mistake was made, but be sure to read the form carefully, paying close attention to the instructions, according to Forbes.
You’ll need to reference the tax form you filed, but are changing, so make sure you have a copy.
Remember that changes to one item affect another. So if you list higher income, your tax liability may increase or your refund may decrease.
If you owe money, you’ll have to mail it with your Form 1040X (you can’t make an amendment online).
Kids’ Corner: How to make an herbarium
Do you like to collect beautiful flowers and unique-looking leaves? If so, a herbarium is a perfect way to preserve these finds and learn more about them. Here’s how to create a scrapbook for your plant specimens.
• Collect a variety of flowers and leaves on your walk. Avoid doing this on a rainy day, otherwise, the wet plants might rot while they dry.
• Place your finds between two pieces of newspaper, paper towel, or blotting paper to absorb any moisture and help them dry out.
• Stack a few large, heavy books on top of the plants. Leave them like this to flatten for at least a week.
• Arrange the dried flowers and leaves on the pages of a notebook or in a binder. Use clear glue or transparent tape to stick them in place.
• Write the name of each plant next to it. You can also include interesting details like its smell and where you found it.
Feel free to add more plants over time. If you want ideas about how to design your herbarium, there are plenty of tutorials online.
The benefits of aerial application
Aerial application is a valuable tool for many farmers as it helps spread products that protect crops from insects, disease, fungi, and weeds. Although more expensive than traditional ground application, it has several benefits that make it well worth the price. Here are some of the key advantages.
1. It’s fast and effective
Aerial applicators can spray more acres in an hour than a ground applicator can in an entire day. This added speed is often critical when dealing with disease and insect control.
2. It doesn’t cause soil compaction
Aerial applicators don’t cause soil compaction because the equipment never comes in contact with the field. By contrast, ground applicators often leave wheel tracks that pack down the soil, thereby restricting the flow of oxygen and water to the root zone. This can lead to reduced yields.
3. It evenly disperses products
Aerial application creates a more uniform spray pattern. This is because the product gets applied above the crop canopy. The nozzles on ground applicators, on the other hand, are often too close to their target, which leads to uneven application of crop protectants.
4. It lowers the risk of disease transfer
Since aerial application equipment never touches the crop, there’s little to no risk of spreading disease. Ground applicators, however, can easily carry a disease through an entire field by brushing past diseased plants and then coming into contact with healthy ones.
Modern aerial application technology provides effective, reliable, and precise crop protection that’s well worth the added investment.
The growing hemp industry
The hemp industry has exploded in the past five years because of a growing demand for hemp-derived products. Many farmers are adding hemp to their crop rotation because it grows fast, doesn’t require much maintenance, has many uses, and can be incredibly profitable.
What’s hemp?
Hemp is a variety of the cannabis Sativa plant species that are grown specifically for industrial use. Hemp has been used for a variety of purposes for more than 10,000 years and is one of the oldest domesticated crops.
What can hemp be used for?
The entire hemp plant, from stalk to seed, can be used to make a number of commercial and industrial products such as rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bioplastics, insulation, and biofuel.
Is hemp legal?
Industrial hemp production is now legal at the national level under the 2018 Farm Bill. It’s currently legal for licensed farmers to grow hemp in 34 states.
How much has the hemp industry grown?
The hemp industry has seen a 455 percent boost in productivity since 2018 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 34 percent, from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025.
If you’re looking to diversify your crops, hemp may be a great choice.
