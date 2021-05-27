How to honor America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day, which takes place on May 31 this year, provides an annual opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. One way to observe this occasion is to visit a veterans cemetery or memorial in your area. In fact, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flags and flowers has long been a tradition of this federal holiday. However, there’s another way veteran graves might be adorned.

The meaning of coins on headstones

If you visit a cemetery on the last Monday in May, you might notice that in addition to the more typical decorations, coins have been left on some headstones. While its origins are uncertain, the purpose of this tradition is to let the family of the deceased know that someone visited the grave. Here’s what each denomination signifies:

• Pennies. If someone places a penny on the headstone of a fallen soldier, it’s to show that they stopped and paid their respects.

• Nickels. If someone places a nickel on a headstone, it means they went through basic training with the deceased.

• Dimes. If someone places a dime on a veteran’s headstone, it indicates they served in the armed forces with that person.

• Quarters. If someone places a quarter on a headstone, it’s because they were there when the soldier was killed in action.

If you want to let the families of fallen service members know that you appreciate their sacrifice, bring a handful of pennies with you to the cemetery. Other ways to mark the occasion include attending a Memorial Day parade or sharing a meal with loved ones.